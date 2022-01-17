Editorial: Time to shred this FOIA reform

Sometimes, it almost seems as if our elected officials want to keep us in the dark.

First, there were the latest shenanigans involving the Spotsylvania County School Board on Monday, Jan. 10, in which the board fired Superintendent Scott Baker in a closed session that seemingly violated Virginia’s open meeting requirements.

The good news: No books were burned.

Then the General Assembly came to Richmond. This can be an uneasy time for anyone who doesn’t believe our legislators always have our best interests at heart. This year is proving to be no exception. Among the early bills getting notice is one that seems aimed at hobbling the Freedom of Information Act.

Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, is pushing a bill that would require that all FOIA requests for public records be submitted by certified mail.

The way it works now, requests for such information can be made by email, by letter, over the phone or in person. Under Krizek’s bill, requesting FOIA material would require making a trip to the post office and either using certified mail or a first-class tracking system. Sending something via certified mail costs $3.75.