Editorial: To address mental health, go big ... on community

A recent report by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 90% of people surveyed — a shockingly high figure — agree there’s a mental health crisis in this country.

We don’t need survey data, however, to tell us what we already know. People in and around Fredericksburg see it, and hear about it, most every day.

Michael Hall, who died by suicide in October in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, struggled emotionally while incarcerated and asked for help, but couldn’t get it.

“Dad,” his father, Hugh, remembers him saying, “I’m asking for help and nothing’s happening.”

Fredericksburg Counseling Services, a free counseling center serving those who can’t afford mental health care, closed in November. Not from want of patients, but from want of providers.

In response to the mass shooting at the University of Virginia last month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin promised that those who need mental health care will get it that same day.

If there is one thread that runs through all of this, it’s an awareness that we don’t have the people or beds to meet the needs of those suffering with mental health issues.

One popular solution, promoted by Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement and gaining steam in Northern Virginia, is creating mental health crisis centers.

Members point to a crisis center that will soon open in Woodbridge that will have 16 beds and 16 recliners. There, mental health providers can observe and advise people seeking help for up to 23 hours.

VOICE believes it’s a solution for more than Northern Virginia, and is petitioning state legislators to allot $58 million for services across the state.

Jane McDonald, a former executive director of the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, likes the idea.

“Crisis receiving centers have been operating for decades in other parts of the country,” she says. “These will be a good thing.”

She also knows it isn’t nearly enough. “Virginia has been predicated on its crisis response system for decades,” she adds. The problem is, “the infrastructure system doesn’t get touched.”

The result is people constantly cycling through a system built on short-term solutions.

A crisis center may provide 23 hours of care, but then what? For most, it’s back to the streets and the same problems that brought them into crisis.

Meghann Cotter of Micah Ministries sees it every day.

“We are the community at the bottom of the cliff,” she says, “catching all the people who fall through the cracks. We spend a lot of time trying to get people connected to the services they need.

“Systems of support,” Cotter continues, “were never meant to exist without friends and families.”

Some in the medical establishment are beginning to understand.

In a September essay for the New York Times, Dr. Danielle Carr asked this question: “What if the cure for our current mental health crisis is not more mental health care?”

Carr doesn’t deny the reality of the surge in mental health problems. She does recognize “that effective long-term solutions for many medicalized problems require nonmedical — this is to say, political — means.”

She uses diabetes as an example.

“We all readily acknowledge that for diseases … like diabetes and hypertension, an individual’s body is only part of the causal reality of the disease. Treating the root cause of the ‘epidemic’ of diabetes effectively … would happen at the level of serious infrastructural changes to the available diet and activity levels of a population.”

What does that mean for mental illness?

We know that stress is a major cause of mental health issues. It’s not the only issue, to be sure, but it is a significant factor in many people’s problems.

Carr wants to shore up our crisis and medical systems, but as importantly, fight “for people to have secure access to things that buffer them from chronic stress: housing, food security, education, child care, job security ....”

Thinking of the problem this way changes not just how we look at mental health care, but how we think of all the other issues that governments fight over.

Ensuring that affordable housing is available keeps people off the street, but it also eliminates the enormous stress that comes with living in fear of losing one’s home. Providing child care not only serves children, it removes stress from parents’ choosing between work and child care.

The isolation we’ve all endured during COVID has taken a toll on our mental health, but it’s also damaged our understanding of the importance of community.

Focus on rebuilding that, and the mental health crisis becomes more manageable.