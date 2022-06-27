EDITORIAL: Tough-on-crime stances strike out

Crime is one of those issues most always in the mix around campaign time. This year will be no exception. It’s a truly bipartisan issue.

New Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is flexing his newfound muscles as a tough-on-crime attorney general, and Democrats across the country, recovering from fallout over the defund the police movement, are also addressing concerns in major cities around crime, as a June 3 story in the New York Times recently described.

A little closer to home, it’s not crime per se that’s been in the spotlight, but the ways in which the justice system is run. The Free Lance-Star has highlighted three serious problems in the past two months alone.

A piece in Sunday’s edition profiled the high fees that the Rappahannock Regional Jail system imposes on inmates for things like writing emails (25 cents per word), making phone calls ($6 for a 15 minute call, per the example in the story), and a medical copay to receive treatment ($15 per the example provided). Additional perks like watching movies and ordering food from the commissary also carry fees.

Such fees brought in almost $2.8 million in revenue for RRJ in 2019. In 2020 that number was $3.7 million, “more than any other city, county or regional jail in the state.”

The funds, per state law, are to be used for “educational, recreational, or other beneficial purposes.” In 2019 and 2020, however, less than 1.5% of those fees were so applied at RRJ.

That’s a disservice to the inmates, as well as the families who sometimes go into debt to pay these fees for their loved ones.

In an editorial on June 21, we shone a light on the gross disparity in pay between prosecuting attorneys and public defenders. Depending on where in the state you are, that disparity can be measured in multiple tens of thousands of dollars.

The result? If you are poor and convicted of a crime, your right to quality representation suffers. High turnover rates in public defenders’ offices across the state means younger, less-experienced attorneys are frequently pitted against better-paid, more experienced prosecutors.

“A poor person can be deprived his shot at fair play,” we opined, “because we sometimes seem to care more about prosecuting criminals than ensuring that the innocent don’t get falsely accused.” That’s a disturbing reality when one considers that according to the Innocence Project, a low estimate for false convictions is 1%. That’s about 20,000 souls, at minimum, wrongly imprisoned.

Finally, a recent announcement that a significant number of prisoners would be released sparked a fierce backlash from Miyares and Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Under a 2020 reform law signed by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, prisoners were eligible to earn up to 15 days off their sentence for every 30 days confined by attending select programs and staying out of trouble.

As many as 1,000 people who followed the rules and earned the right to earlier release will now stay in, thanks mainly to Miyares and Youngkin.

All of which brings us back to crime and politics.

For more than 40 years, Democrats and Republicans from the highest of national offices to the lowest of elected officials have beat a steady drum for putting more people into jail as a path to curb crime. The result has been an unprecedented surge in incarceration rates.

In 1980, 310 out of every 100,000 people in the U.S. were in prison. By 2008 it was 1,000 people out of 100,000 citizens. The country has come off that high­­­—in 2019 the rate was 810 people per 100,000, according to Pew Research Center—but we still incarcerate more people than any other nation on the face of the earth. We put 300,000-plus more people behind bars than does China. All in the name of safety.

Crime, however, has plummeted over the past nearly 30 years, according to an analysis by Pew Research Center.

So why are we continuing to harp on crime?

Whether it’s because criminals generate a lot of revenue for places like the RRJ, or because it’s an easy way to manipulate voters, or a combination of both, it’s past time for the political posturing and unethical treatment of prisoners to stop.

As these three highlighted pieces show, the solutions are complex and will require change at many levels.

It’s time there was some bipartisan support for doing so.

