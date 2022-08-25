Editorial: Transparency is everyone's responsiblity

If there’s one thing that both conservatives and progressives can agree on, it’s the importance of transparency.

Both the left-leaning Democracy Web and the right-leaning American Legislative Exchange Council tout the importance of transparency for making good government work.

But transparency has become an increasingly rare animal in our public sphere.

The problem is troubling enough at the federal level, but it’s arguably more detrimental at the state and local levels, where individual citizens have their best opportunity to affect the policies and decisions that shape their lives.

Locally, transparency seems to be emerging as an issue of considerable concern. In recent months, our region has observed several problems. Some are listed below, in no particular order:

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors’ move to bring the Kalahari water park to the county has been criticized by two board members and several citizens for a lack of transparency around the project’s details. Among the irregularities was the board’s not releasing information about the deal ahead of its May 24 vote, a deal that will give 69% of tax revenues to Kalahari. That means while the county anticipates receiving a little more than $83 million in tax revenue over 20 years, Kalahari will receive over $185 million.

In Stafford County, the decision to close county offices early last Friday so that employees could attend a baseball game at Virginia Credit Union Stadium caught both administrators and patrons off guard because the decision was not made until late on Thursday. This was frustrating to those who showed up on Friday to pay bills, only to find offices closed, and concerning to those who are now questioning the motives behind this decision.

In Fredericksburg, tensions have been elevated of late about the processes for demolishing buildings in the historic district. Both the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation and City Council member Matt Kelly have lodged complaints that the city’s Architectural Review Board’s decision-making process has violated the city’s own guidelines. “The process is important,” Kelly told The Free Lance–Star in June, “and preservation needs to be ingrained in the day-to-day operation of the city. If we don’t, ordinances and plans mean little.”

The Spotsylvania County School Board has been mired in controversy over transparency since the power on the board shifted in January. Board Chair Kirk Twigg has repeatedly refused to explain his vision for the school system. The recent hiring of Jon Russell—a right-wing political activist with a long history of provocation and extremist viewpoints—is raising questions about where money in the school division is being taken from to pay for his more than $102,000 salary. And the recent attempt to hire Twigg’s longtime friend and business associate Mark Taylor for the superintendent’s job, despite Taylor’s having no background in education that would suggest he is in any way qualified for this position, was so eye-popping even the right-leaning state Board of Education decided to delay granting Taylor a superintendent’s license.

Fortunately, government agencies do occasionally get it right.

Less than three weeks after the Stafford County schools convocation ceremony went horribly wrong (100 teachers fell ill due to the extreme heat at Virginia Credit Union Stadium and forced an early end to the event), the school’s superintendent has produced a thorough review of the debacle. It also includes a plan for preventing future problems.

Yes, one can argue that the errors should have never occurred in the first place. What matters, however, is that when they did, the school system took it seriously and quickly got to the source of the problem.

One lesson from the convocation postmortem that should catch everyone’s eyes is the acknowledgment that there was an epic failure in communications.

Miscommunication and lack of transparency often travel hand-in-hand and are often the source of people’s frustration.

Leaders have a responsibility to provide effective, honest communication, and to freely share materials with citizens. In fact, communication is the cornerstone of transparency.

Too often we are seeing our local leaders fail in this responsibility. It is incumbent upon all of us to hold their feet to the collective fire and ensure they follow through on their duties.

Showing up to meetings, keeping abreast of your local government, and asking questions is the best real-time check we have on officials who would prefer to avoid transparency.

Failing this, there’s the ballot box.

When citizens fail to do either, we deserve what we get.