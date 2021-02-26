EDITORIAL: U.S. needs solution to children at border

THE BIDEN administration’s decision this week to reopen a detention center in Texas for unaccompanied teenaged minors drew outrage from immigrant rights advocates, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D–N.Y., who denounced the move as Trumpism revisited, or at the least extended. It’s not that simple.

To be sure, resurrecting the 66-acre, 700-capacity site in Carrizo Springs is jarring, given that President Joe Biden pledged to roll back former President Donald Trump’s draconian rules and policies governing immigration. The move, and a reported decision to reopen another facility at Homestead, Fla., must be temporary.

There are few valid reasons to incarcerate unaccompanied minors who arrive at the border seeking help. Under federal law, the government is supposed to assess them while holding them in the least restrictive environment possible, and speedily hand them over to guardians—parents, relatives, foster care—while their immigration and asylum cases work their way through the system.