Editorial: Ukraine, charity, and our southern border

Americans have long been among the most-generous givers to charity. Measured in terms of money and materials, in fact, we give more than anyone else, according to the World Giving Index.

It’s also true that we have more to give than anyone else in the world. According to a recent study by Investopedia [“10 Countries With the Highest Incomes,” Feb. 27, 2022], “The United States, with its 329.5 million people from 2020 per World Bank, tops the list with a disposable income per capita measure of $54,854, as of 2019.”

It’s not just what we give that matters, however, it’s why.

Sunday’s Free Lance–Star edition highlighted the extraordinary generosity of local residents in assisting those whose lives have been turned upside down by the war in Ukraine. Local residents like Joe McElroy, who set up a table and simply asked residents in his over-55 community to write checks to the American Red Cross. He’d hoped to raise $5,000—he raised $7,000.

That generosity has been amplified around the region—Jim Powell, owner of Powell’s Furniture, donated a portion of sales to the American Red Cross to aid Ukranian relief efforts. The Fredericksburg Duplicate Bridge Club is also donating money to the United Nations World Food Program. Faith groups, movie fans are all doing their part to help the Ukranians.

This type of giving is the second-greatest of charity, according to Maimonides (1138–1204), who identified eight types of charitable giving and classified them from least to greatest.

“To give to the poor without knowing to whom one gives,” he wrote, “and without the recipient knowing from who he received” is the second highest approach on Maimonides’ list of charitable giving.

It requires our heart, and a willingness to take from our ourselves and support those we do not know. And it requires that we do so without ever knowing the extent to which that gift did or didn’t help someone.

There is an even greater level of giving, however, according to Maimonides; one that asks much more of us.

“The greatest level, above which there is no greater,” he wrote, “is to support a fellow [human] by endowing him with a gift or loan, or entering into a partnership with him, or finding employment for him, in order to strengthen his hand so that he will not need to be dependent upon others.”

Tim Abbott, the Chick-fil-A operator at Celebrate Virginia off U.S. 17 in Stafford, is in a position to realize Maimonides’ greatest charitable gift. Freshly back from Poland, Slovakia and Romania, Abbott is now working with Chick-fil-A’s charitable arm, Lifeshape, to bring people from Europe, including Ukraine, to the United States this summer.

As powerful as these stories of generosity are, however, they also raise an equally troubling one about who we Americans are willing to help. Abbott, rather intentionally or not, points to this.

Speaking of the refugees he encountered who openly wept at the aid they were receiving, Abbott said: “That’s when it hit me that this could be me, this could be me and my family. Could you imagine if I’d left my country and I’m in Mexico or Canada, and I’m told I’m being sent to a whole other country, a whole different culture and language, and I don’t know how long I’m going to be there or when I will see my family again?”

We need to take the very genuine and legitimate passion that we feel for those in Ukraine, and apply it to those coming across our southern boarder who are seeking refugee status here in the United States.

Like the families fleeing violence in the Ukraine, people from the Northern Triangle of Latin America—El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras—are also fleeing terrible violence brought on by violent gangs and drug cartels.

There is also unrelenting poverty in places like Cuba and Venezuela, two countries from which people are increasingly fleeing and attempting to cross into the U.S. along our southern border.

And then there are those people with family members already in the United States whom they simply want to be reunited with.

We are not suggesting that the solutions are simple. Nor are we suggesting that an open border policy is the answer.

However, we are calling on people to view the situations of those crossing the southern border with a bit more heart and understanding.

Many of them are as much victims as those from Ukraine. They deserve our charity, too.