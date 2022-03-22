Editorial: Union etchings can lead to a bigger mark

Americans are a forward-looking people, forever re-imagining ourselves and our communities in an effort to become a better version of ourselves.

However, in our haste to forget the past, we sometimes lose our moorings and do irreversible damage to ourselves and our communities.

Stafford County’s Board of Supervisors made that mistake on March 15 when it voted unanimously to ignore the requests of local historical groups, and to greenlight a project that will create some 1 million square feet of warehouses.

In so doing, an unusual outcropping of rocks that bear the names and initials and other carvings from Union soldiers who were stationed at Buzzard’s Roost from the winter of 1862 to the spring of 1863 will be cleared.

The compromise reached with the county has the developer, Peterson Companies, paying stone masons to remove some of the inscribed rocks and relocate them to Stafford Civil War Park off Brooke Road. It will also pay $10,000 to the Stafford County Cultural Heritage Museum.

This is a bad deal all the way around.

Let’s start with the historical loss. Between August 1862 and July 1864, some 213,000 Union troops, including those at Buzzard’s Roost, occupied Stafford County, which at the time had a population of just over 8,600 people. It is difficult for us today to understand what that meant for the citizens of Stafford, for the Union Army that was moving through the territory, and the impact it had on the region’s future trajectory.

The rock carvings are a tangible reminder of that period, and a direct link to the most significant conflict in our history.

Were this everything of importance, perhaps the supervisors’ vote would be easier to accept.

There’s more to this story, however. The Union presence from 1862 to 1864 coincides with the movement of at least 10,000 enslaved people who saw the opportunity to move with the Union army and secure safe passage across the Rappahannock River to destinations further north, and to freedom.

Prior to this period, enslaved people moved north via the Underground Railroad. The Union’s occupation, in effect, brought the movement of enslaved persons from underground, to above ground.

We can make an argument that there are few more-consequential moments in American history than this. It’s the moment when Union soldiers came face-to-face with slavery, and the reason for the war.

Shifting from the historic and the humane, to the mundane and the moneyed, Civil War history and Black history are big business in this region. Spotsylvania has built its reputation as the “Crossroads of the Civil War,” and Alex Haley made the county both famous and infamous with the story of slavery he told in his book “Roots.”

Fredericksburg, too, trades in this history, blending the city’s past and present in ways that both celebrate our history and create a welcoming space for tourists and new industry.

Combined, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania realized almost a half-billion dollars in tourism dollars in 2019, the year before the pandemic set in. Stafford didn’t do as well, but still realized well over $100 million in tourism revenue.

We appreciate that protecting the past and building for the future is not easy. Fredericksburg’s fumbling experience with how to handle both the slave auction block and the steps that Abraham Lincoln stood on are testament to this.

But big challenges call for bold thinking. And the time is ripe to do something great.

In recent years, we’ve witnessed monumental museums and interpretive sites that tell a richer, fuller history of America and its Black citizens. The most notable are the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.

Now is the time for the leaders in Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Fredericksburg to build this interest in Black history.

We recommend that a museum and interpretive center telling the whole story of the American Civil War and slavery be established here, along the Rappahannock.

Such a center has much to build on —our museums, historical markers, and National Park Service sites are just the tip of the iceberg.

Now imagine this center telling the intricate story and many interactions among Confederate and Union soldiers, citizens, and enslaved Black people as it happened right here along the river’s shores.

And imagine a research archive that becomes a repository for the tens of thousands of diaries, letters, artifacts, and related official documents that would bring scholars from across the nation to our community to dig deeper into this story.

Then imagine the human impact creating such a public space would have. A place to tell and discuss this story peacefully and constructively.

Finally, imagine the economic impact. The current hundreds of millions could be substantially more. Dare we say: “billion”?

It may be too late for Buzzard’s Roost. It’s not too late to reimagine becoming a better version of ourselves.

If we do, those Union soldiers who left their marks at Buzzard’s Roost will have helped heal not just the nation in their time, but in ours as well.