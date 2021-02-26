EDITORIAL: Virginia General Assembly is knocking down voting barriers

Exceptions are in place for localities during emergencies such as bad weather, the RTD reported. Localities also can seek a “certification of no objection” from the attorney general, meaning the covered practice “neither has the purpose or effect of denying or abridging the right to vote,” the bill says.

It’s about time we give Virginians a better platform and path to recourse when changes might undercut “the rights of voters.” It truly is unfortunate that the commonwealth appears destined to hold 2021 elections based on 2019 maps. It’s also notable that those recent maps only came about because the courts determined that Virginia’s 2011 redistricting included racially gerrymandered districts.

But through this circuitous route, we have discovered there can be legislative decisions that establish free and fair elections, without unfair practices that dilute the influence of voters and require judicial oversight.

While we appreciate concerns that localities might face more complex oversight or be subject to costly lawsuits, the premise is simple. We’re codifying the rights of Virginians to make their voices heard at the polls. This belief should be embraced, and the integrity of our contests will improve with this kind of law on the books.