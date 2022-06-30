Editorial: Virginia is tripping--road tripping

The great American road trip is back this July 4 weekend. And according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, citizens of the commonwealth are packed and ready to go.

The travel organization projects 1.33 million Virginians traveling at least 50 miles over the long holiday weekend. The vast majority—1.2 million—plan to drive. That would be a record-shattering number for Independence Day travel.

It’s worth balancing this eagerness to get back on the road, however, with this number: 435.

That’s the number of people killed on Virginia roadways between Jan. 1 and June 30 of this year. That’s 20 more people killed than over the same time in 2021, 54 more than in 2020, 48 more than in 2019, and 46 more than in 2018.

There is rarely a single explanation for why increases like this happen. But one cause that keeps coming up is our growing impatience behind the wheel.

Blame COVID, blame a decline in civility, or blame frustration over the rising cost of gasoline. Whatever is making us less patient is beside the point.

That we are less patient is the point.

And this is leading to more than traffic fatalities. There’s also a staggering increase in road-rage incidents.

Everytown, a research and advocacy organization working to curb gun violence, reports a significant surge in the number of people shot in road-rage incidents. In 2021, the organization reports, nationwide some 44 people per month were shot and killed or wounded in road-rage shootings. That’s double the number of incidents pre-pandemic.

Just this week, a Stafford woman was arrested for brandishing a gun at a teenage driver during a road-rage event.

Knowing that people’s driving habits are declining and their tempers are shortening, take steps to ensure that you don’t become like them.

When loading the car with games for the kids and caffeine for the driver, consider adding some Miles Davis to your playlist. If his jazz playing doesn’t help calm you down and keep your focus, find another artist that does.

Plan on frequent rest stops. Stretching your legs, breathing some fresh air—even if it’s 100 degrees outside with 80% humidity—gives your brain a chance to relax.

And if you find yourself ahead of someone waving their arms, flashing their lights, or driving aggressively, let them by.

Virginia State Police are stepping up patrols. So that person who just blew by you in a huff is likely to be met by one of the state’s finest—citation in hand.

You can also dial #77 and report dangerous driving.

Let’s make sure the Fourth is fun and festive and safe for all.