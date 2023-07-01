The white male legislator is not yet a dinosaur in Virginia politics. However, he might soon find himself on the endangered species list.

What did we learn from the recent primaries leading to the fall General Assembly elections?

Among other things, we learned that the people representing us are more likely to reflect the diversity of their constituents than at any time in the past.

The state’s legislature, which not too many decades ago was white as rice and male as an NFL locker room, is likely to much more accurately reflect the state’s population after November.

In the House of Delegates race, Democrats are competing in 90 races. Forty-five of the candidates are women and 44 are people of color. In the Senate, out of 39 races that have a Democratic contender, 22 are women and 19 are non-white. Democrats will run more than twice as many people of color as they did four years ago, as well as one-third more women. Consider that the first African-American woman was elected to the Virginia Senate in 1987 and the first Black woman won a House seat in 1984.

The GOP, unsurprisingly, is a bit more old-school, with about 15 percent women and 10 percent people of color in the Senate and House races.

Assuming that about half the Democrats and half the GOP candidates win, we should be looking at a legislature that’s approximately 30 to 35 percent female and about 30 percent non-white.

The state’s population, according to the 2020 census, is slightly more than 50 percent women and about 60 percent white-only.

So, women and non-whites probably will not achieve equal representation in the General Assembly this time, but anyone with eyes can see the trend is heading in that direction.

Was it backlash to Donald Trump that first encouraged many non-traditional (not white, not male) candidates to run in 2019 and start the trend that continues today? Did the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade cause more women to get involved, both as voters and candidates?

With female candidates, maybe the same dynamic that is seeing state colleges and universities admitting 60 percent or more women is playing out as women go from undergraduate to graduate school to leadership positions to elected office.

Certainly, redistricting and the end of legislative gerrymandering played a role, forcing some veteran campaigners to call it a career and open the door for new blood.

With non-white candidates, it also could be a reflection of the state’s demographics. Longtime Democratic Sen. Chap Peterson’s upset primary loss to Saddam Azlan Salim in Northern Virginia’s Senate District 37 was just one example of how our political landscape is changing.

Whatever the cause, the blue-red-purple Old Dominion is on the verge of a new day. Who knows what hue we’ll be come November?