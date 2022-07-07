Editorial: Virginia's colleges have become antiegalitarian

U.S. News & World Report revolutionized the way people think about colleges in 1983 when it launched the first-of-its-kind reputational rankings. Today, the U.S. News college rankings are still considered the most important of their kind in the country.

Like all rankings, there are pluses and minuses. Being best-known doesn’t always equate with being the best. Especially when talking about universities and their effectiveness.

According to U.S. News, for example, Virginia has some of the nation’s best universities. The University of Virginia ranks No. 25 in the most-coveted list of Best National University Rankings. William & Mary comes in at No. 38.

Washington & Lee ranks No. 11 among National Liberal Arts Colleges. And James Madison, Christopher Newport, Longwood, and Mary Washington all finish in the Top 20 among Regional Universities in the South.

But who’s benefiting from these elite ivory towers of learning? That’s the question that the 2021 State of the Commonwealth Report, produced this past December by Old Dominion University, tried to answer.

It’s a critical question, because a person with a university degree tends to have more job opportunities, earns a considerably higher income than non-university-educated individuals, and enjoys a deeper, stronger professional network that is indispensable in an economy as dynamic as ours.

What this report makes clear is that Virginia’s universities are largely denying access to those who need it most: students whose families are in the bottom 20% of household incomes nationally, defined as under $30,000 a year.

Instead, our colleges and universities are serving the wealthiest people in the commonwealth.

At the state’s flagship university, for example, 68.5% of students come from families whose household income is in the top 20% nationally. Just 2.82% come from the bottom 20%.

The numbers at our local university, Mary Washington, are even worse. Students whose families are in the top 20% nationally for household income make up 65.29% of the student body. Just 1.27% come from families in the bottom 20%.

The only exceptions to this trend in Virginia are the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, which all enroll significant numbers of low-income students.

No one factor, of course, has caused this radical distortion in who has the opportunity to pursue a four-year degree, but we can safely point to several key issues:

The price of education has soared. Between 2009 and 2019, for example, tuition at Christopher Newport University has climbed 55.6%, which is well above the increase in prices measured by the consumer price index.

The ready availability of student loans has been partly responsible for elevating tuition prices.

The state government’s unwillingness to properly fund colleges is also driving up cost. As we noted in a May 1 editorial (“Virginia’s colleges are moving in opposite directions”), Virginia’s average tuition cost is well above that of our neighbors. The average in Virginia was $13,413, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. In North Carolina, it was $7,174; in Maryland it was $9,521; in Tennessee, $9,789; and in West Virginia, $8,016.

Finally, “student-life” costs have soared. Funds for wellness centers, athletic programs, and high-end dormitories all make life a bit easier. But they also come at a steep price.

There’s plenty of blame to go around, so finger-pointing isn’t going to solve this problem.

The report offers a number of policy solutions, including: dispensing more state funds to universities committed to fighting economic inequality; amending the laws in the Code of Virginia that are supposed to guide our colleges and universities to make economic mobility an identified higher education priority; compensating university presidents based on how successfully they address economic inequality.

These are all good places to start. But they skirt an even greater issue.

We must restore people’s confidence in the role that higher education plays in economic mobility, and in our commonwealth’s overall economy.

Culture warriors who claim universities are “indoctrinating” students with various and sundry ideas are simply wrong. Quibbling over how many Republican faculty members vs. Democratic faculty members are on staff only fuels these endless and toxic wars.

For the greatest number of people, a four-year university degree creates the best path to a successful future in our increasingly complex world.

It’s past time we invest in our universities. We must demand these universities provide equal access to all. Cost should never be a barrier.