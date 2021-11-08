EDITORIAL: Voters get a needed break from campaigning, but it won't last long

LAST month, a grateful television reporter in Richmond offered to park a candidate’s car for him at a mutually attended event. He said the candidate and his peers had been the station’s main source of income this fall.
If you owned a television station, you’d feel blessed to find yourself in Virginia, where there is an election on some level every year.
The political advertising, like the elections themselves, is blessedly over for now. The ads, a boon to broadcasting and a curse to everyone who wishes to watch TV without wearing out the mute button, won’t be back for, oh, a few weeks, when 2022’s mud-slinging begins.
Eleven U.S. House seats will be up for grabs in the Old Dominion next year. (Neither U.S. senator from Virginia, Tim Kaine or Mark Warner, has to run for reelection this time.)
The political class and its enablers figured out a long time ago that we the people apparently would rather hear candidates talk trash about their opponents than tell us how immaculate they themselves are. How else to explain this summer and fall’s excrement spectacle?
Furthermore, the U.S. House elections might not be the extent of our political TV mud wrestling next year. Redistricting, the anticipated cure for gerrymandering, sometimes seems like it might turn out to be as bad as the disease itself.
The Virginia Redistricting Committee has failed utterly to come up with new district lines based on the last census, so now it’s up to the Virginia Supreme Court. What and when that body decides could well lead to a do-over of this year’s House of Delegates elections in 2022.
We face the threat of being reacquainted with the numerous faults of the candidates, as well as being cajoled into giving more money so they can afford to buy more TV time.
In the Fredericksburg area, it’s hard to imagine a redrawn district map that would significantly reduce the number of Republicans in the state House. The trend locally in our purple state is definitely red. In the 28th, 54th 88th and 99th districts, the winning candidates, all Republican, received a larger percentage of the votes than GOP nominees did four years ago.
The one Democrat who had a seat in those districts, Joshua Cole in the 28th, lost to Republican Tara Durant, while Phillip Scott won the seat in the 88th vacated by Mark Cole. Bobby Orrock (54th) and Margaret Ransone (99th) continued to add to their margins. Orrock won by 58 percent in 2017, 60.8 percent this year. Ransone’s winning percentage from four years ago went from 62.2 to 65.4.
Last year, it was an existential presidential election, along with a battle for House and Senate seats. This year, it was a Republican rout at the state level.