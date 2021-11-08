EDITORIAL: Voters get a needed break from campaigning, but it won't last long

LAST month, a grateful television reporter in Richmond offered to park a candidate’s car for him at a mutually attended event. He said the candidate and his peers had been the station’s main source of income this fall.

If you owned a television station, you’d feel blessed to find yourself in Virginia, where there is an election on some level every year.

The political advertising, like the elections themselves, is blessedly over for now. The ads, a boon to broadcasting and a curse to everyone who wishes to watch TV without wearing out the mute button, won’t be back for, oh, a few weeks, when 2022’s mud-slinging begins.

Eleven U.S. House seats will be up for grabs in the Old Dominion next year. (Neither U.S. senator from Virginia, Tim Kaine or Mark Warner, has to run for reelection this time.)

The political class and its enablers figured out a long time ago that we the people apparently would rather hear candidates talk trash about their opponents than tell us how immaculate they themselves are. How else to explain this summer and fall’s excrement spectacle?