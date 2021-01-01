EDITORIAL: Was The Who right? Will 2021 be a good year?

Many of those events ultimately depend on the most untrustworthy elements of nature—weather and people. We’re putting a lot of stock in the vaccines working and getting distributed in an efficient manner—and people being willing to take them. Some other things we can look forward to in 2021 are dependent on more predictable things—like math. At this moment, no fewer than three uncrewed spacecraft are headed toward Mars—one from the U.S., one from China, one from the United Arab Emirates. All three are scheduled to arrive at the Red Planet in February; with the ones from the U.S. and China planning to land.

That’s not easy. About half the spacecraft that humans have sent there have wound up smashed to bits—or just not working. If either of these two missions work, it won’t be a miracle—but some mighty fine engineering. Both the U.S. and Chinese missions are rovers that will crawl across the surface; the U.S. mission will also include a small drone to buzz around and scout out places for the rover to investigate. That would be a first—something human in origin flying through the air of another planet. The U.S. mission has a Virginia connection. The Perseverance rover was named by a Virginia middle schooler—Alexander Mather of Lake Braddock Secondary School in Fairfax County. We’re still a long way from people walking on Mars, but we’ll get a little bit closer on Feb. 18, the scheduled Perseverance landing date—or not. In November, the U.S. is scheduled to take another step into space—the first test of the Artemis spacecraft that will take future crews back to the moon. That will be an uncrewed flight—the first crewed flight, and the first crewed flight to the moon, are still years away.