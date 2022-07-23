Editorial: We are exceptional no more

Our editorial page only rarely ventures into national politics. Our first commitment is to our community, our region, and the commonwealth. Still, we do not exist in a vacuum.

The hearings of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol rightly demand our attention this Sunday.

The peaceful transfer of power is what has defined the United States from its beginning. There is no other nation that has done it for so long, and so well. It is the one tradition to which we could all point and say, in this respect, America is exceptional.

We can no longer say that. Donald Trump rallied, incited, and supported an insurrectionist mob to keep him in power, despite overwhelmingly losing the election in both the popular vote and the Electoral College. And still today, he will not admit what has been repeatedly proven. He lost.

There is no parallel in U.S. history.

Power was peacefully transferred following the contentious election of 1800. Again following the election of 2000. Even the election of 1860 saw a peaceful transfer of power. “The confederacy accepted the election results,” says University of Mary Washington professor Stephen Farnsworth, it just didn’t want to be part of a nation where Abraham Lincoln was president.

Thursday evening’s hearing brought Trump’s un-American behavior into sharp relief.

Today, we give our editorial space over to the closing remarks of Illinois Republican and committee member Adam Kinzinger, who Thursday night succinctly, and clearly, spelled out what is at stake.

“Within minutes of stepping off the Ellipsis stage, Donald Trump knew about the violent attack on the Capitol. From the comfort of his dining room, he watched on TV as the attack escalated. He sent tweets that inflamed and expressed support for the desire of some to literally kill Vice President Mike Pence. For three hours, he refused to call off the attack.

“Donald Trump refused to take the urgent advice he received that day. Not from his political opponents or from the liberal media, but from his own family, his own friends, his own staff, and his own advisers. In the midst of an attack, when there was no time for politics, the people closest to Trump told him the truth. It was his supporters attacking the Capitol, and he alone could get through to them.

“So they pled for him to act. To place his country above himself. Still, he refused to lead, and to meet the moment to honor his oath. It was only once the vice president and the members of Congress were in secure locations, and the officers defending the Capitol began to turn the tide, that then, President Trump engaged in the political theater of telling the mob to go home.

“And even then, he told them all they were ‘special’ and that he ‘loved them.’

“Whatever your politics, whatever you think about the outcome of the election, we as Americans must all agree on this. Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 was a supreme violation of his oath of office and a complete dereliction of his duty to our nation.

“It is a stain on our history. It is a dishonor to all those who have sacrificed and died in service of our democracy. When we present our full findings, we will recommend changes to laws and policies to guard against another Jan. 6. The reason that’s imperative is that the forces Donald Trump ignited that day have not gone away. The militant, intolerant ideologies; the militias; the alienation and the disaffection; the weird fantasies and disinformation. They’re all still out there and ready to go. That’s the elephant in the room.

“But if Jan. 6 has reminded us of anything, I pray it has reminded us of this. Laws are just words on paper. They mean nothing without public servants dedicated to the rule of law, and who are held accountable by a public that believes that oaths matter more than party tribalism or the cheap thrill of scoring political points.

“We the people must demand more of our politicians and ourselves.

“Oaths matter. Character matters. Truth matters. If we do not renew our faith and commitment to these principles, this great experiment of ours, this shining beacon on a hill, will not endure.”