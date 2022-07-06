Editorial: We are not free when guns control us

Herewith begins the Chicago Tribune’s July 6 editorial on the tragedy in Highland Park, a leafy suburb north of downtown Chicago, on July 4.

“A year from now, the good people of Highland Park will be wondering whether to hold a parade.

“There will be a school of thought believing the town must get back to something approaching Independence Day normalcy, if only for the sake of its children; others will worry that a parade will trigger the trauma of 2022, when a hidden assailant fired his assault-style rifle in the direction of grandparents and kids, community stalwarts and hardworking parents. …

“There will be kids who remember the sounds and the fears and who won’t want to go next year. Mothers will fear copycats. There will be public officials determined to not let evil win and those who won’t want to retraumatize the town.

“And these worries won’t be confined to Highland Park. Public safety officials in neighboring towns will start to worry not about which new squad car or ambulance to put in the parade—a time-honored July Fourth concern—but whether there is a vantage point for a shooter in one of the tall buildings in communities that have almost no tall buildings, but rather homes, parks, low-rise apartment buildings and quiet-loving families, not a few of whom had moved there to escape the cacophony of the big city of their youth.”

The frightening part about this for Virginians is that we now know CNN could well have been reporting a similar tragedy in Richmond on July 4, where two people were planning a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration.

The action in Richmond was stopped because one “hero,” as Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith described him at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, overheard talk of a shooting and informed police. They, in turn, arrested two men and confiscated both arms and ammunition.

Two cities that could hardly have less in common.

Highland Park, Illinois: An affluent, overwhelmingly white, suburb of Chicago filled with white-collar executives.

Richmond: A poor, majority black city experiencing the extremes of income inequality.

Two cities bonded by our national cancer: gun violence.

One cannot argue we live in a free country when the price of that freedom carries with it the fear that at any given moment, any one of us could become the victim of a mass shooting.

Richmond mayor Levar Stoney unknowingly expressed that sentiment when, talking about the proliferation of firearms during Wednesday’s press conference, he said we all must “keep [our] head on a swivel” when we’re out and about.

We will not be free until we force change. We know what that looks like.

In the June 7 edition of The Free Lance–Star, Clint Van Zandt—a Fredericksburg resident and retired FBI agent who was the bureau’s chief hostage negotiator, and was a supervisor in the bureau’s celebrated behavioral analysis unit—outlined 10 steps we could take right now to control the problem of gun violence.

In our June 26 edition we reviewed “Trigger Points” by Mark Follman, who exposes many of the myths people hold about mass shooters—for example, mental illness is to be blamed for these mass-shooting events—and shows a way forward based on the work of the aforementioned FBI’s behavioral analysis unit to curbing this uniquely American violence.

What we lack is courage.

For almost 50 years, people fought tooth and nail to overturn Roe v. Wade, but we cower when people push back on reasonable limits on gun ownership. We fight viciously for “parents’ rights,” but we turn a blind eye at election time to politicians who kowtow to the NRA.

And the endless images of blood in the streets, and police officers covering their eyes following a tragedy, have no effect. Because we’re too numb, or too afraid, to care.

This July 4, we were reminded, once again, that this nation—all of it—has a significant problem with gun violence.

Let’s hope that this time, the Chicago Tribune editorial’s concluding lines bear fruit:

“For now … we all must cry with the people of Highland Park … .

“May it also be the start of a new resolve.”

The only question is, do we have the courage?