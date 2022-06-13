Editorial: We can all help sustain bees

THERE ARE TIMES when bad news can overwhelm us, often because we feel helpless in the face of the challenges.

There are some big problems, however, that we as individuals can do a lot about. One of those issues is the declining population of pollinators.

Since the mid-2000s, there’s been a lot of concern about “colony collapse disorder.” This generally refers to the large-scale death of honeybees in colonies cultivated for use in agriculture.

Honeybees, however, aren’t the only types of pollinators. In fact, there are more than 4,000 varieties of bees in the U.S., of which about 400 are in Virginia. They’re important for everything from local biodiversity to sustaining our food supply. They also pollinate about 75 percent of flowering plants and trees.

The reasons for their decline are complex—overuse of pesticides, increased use of asphalt and concrete, disease, and habitat loss are four reasons often pointed to—but these aren’t unsurmountable problems. All of us, from apartment dwellers to suburban households, can take measures to help protect the bee populations.

One of the best things any of us can do is grow native plants in our gardens.

According to Plant Virginia Natives, a plant is considered native if it was here prior to the arrival of Europeans.

The list of native plants is long, and the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia provides an easy-to-follow guide of plants to choose from. Some of the types you’re likely familiar with include the purple cone flower, swamp milkweed, butterfly weed, and tickseed. You can find these at most nurseries and stores that sell plants.

Nonnative plants are enticing, and they will attract bees, but the National Park Service notes that these often don’t provide as rich a mix of nutrients for bees as do native plant species.

It’s also important to ensure there are plants flowering throughout the year in your gardens. This means mixing plants like blood root and spring beauty that bloom from late March to early May, with wild bleeding heart (May to June), butterfly weed (June to October), and purple passion flower, which blooms throughout the summer. An easy guide of the range of native plants and their blooming periods is available at

Not only does this help the bees, but it also keeps your gardens everchanging and interesting to watch.

Beyond planting, there are other things you can do, too.

One is providing bees a place to live. Bee boxes are popular and inexpensive. However, some 70% of bees nest underground. If you have bare spots in your lawn, leave them. They create an inviting environment for bees. It’s also OK to leave some dead branches and logs lying around.

Further, while we all want a pretty lawn, using herbicides and pesticides is not a good option. These are leading causes of bee depopulation. Not to mention the threat they cause to our drinking water supply.

Helping pollinators is good for the bees, of course, but it’s also good for us as people.

Gardening not only is a great source of exercise, but it’s something that the entire family can get involved with. It’s a good way to get kids out from in front of screens and begin interacting with the larger world we live in.

And let’s face it, there’s nothing quite so rewarding as admiring the gardens you build, as well as the bees, birds, and butterflies they attract.

So get outdoors this summer and do your part for the pollinators.