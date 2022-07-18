Editorial: We need more baseball in our lives

WHEN the first pitch is delivered at tonight’s All-Star Game from the mound where Sandy Koufax threw a perfect game in 1965, it’ll be against ongoing murmuring that baseball has lost its appeal.

People rightly will say that football is, and has been for some time, America’s most popular game. It’s more exciting. Every contest is a life-or-death struggle. And it plays much better to television crowds.

And they’d be right, mostly. Football is by far America’s most popular sport, and every game matters. A lot. Over the past 14 seasons, for example, 118 NFL teams started the year 0–2. Just 12 went on to make the playoffs. That’s why slow starts come with calls to fire the coaching staff, replace the front office, and—to quote the late owner of the Oakland Raiders, Al Davis—find players who “Just win, baby.”

This reflects so much of how we live and work today. Win now, or burn it down.

Baseball is built differently. The problem with the sport’s popularity, which has been played professionally here in the United States for almost 150 years, isn’t with the game. The problem is with us.

To see why, consider Washington Post columnist George Will’s classic 1990 baseball book “Men at Work,” which observed the following:

“Being a serious baseball fan, meaning an informed and attentive and observant fan, is more like carving than whittling. It is doing something that makes demands on the mind of the doer. Is there any other sport in which the fans say they ‘take in a game’? ... I think not. That is a baseball locution because there is a lot to digest and there is time—although by no means too much time—to take it in.”

In short, the game doesn’t give up its joys to those too inattentive to sit and learn.

On May 23, 2019, exactly 50 games into its season, the Washington Nationals had a record of 19 wins, and 31 loses. On that day, the team had lost its fifth game in a row, the last four straight to the New York Mets in a series that those who watched it remember as an error-laden, bullpen-marred, fiasco.

Confronted by an angry Washington press corps afterward, Manager Dave Martinez calmly said, “I’m not giving up on the boys.”

Some Washington fans moaned.

But attentive fans saw what Martinez saw. Yes, the bullpen was struggling. But the hitting was there. Over that five-game stretch, the team collected 40 hits; its opponents had 39.

The starting pitching was solid. Soon-to-be-superstars Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg were just hitting their strides.

And the Nats displayed that hard-to-define quality known as “team chemistry,” which seasoned baseball fans readily saw.

From that point to the end of the regular season, the Nats went 74 and 38—a winning percentage of .660—then took the World Series. Few teams have ever played as well as the Nats over the last two-thirds of that year.

Some speak of that time as magical. They remember Gerardo Parra’s “Baby Shark” walk-up music and the way the fans played along. They remember clutch playoff homers that seemed shocking, unexpected.

But the truth is, there was no magic. What we watched was a group of men highly skilled at their craft, like the players profiled in Will’s aptly titled book, reaching a level of perfection rarely achieved in professional sports.

Their commitment, their near perfection, was best captured not by Baby Shark, but my Max Scherzer’s pitching on June 19 with a black eye and a broken nose after getting hit in the face the day before in batting practice. He struck out 10 through 7 innings on a night many players would have skipped their turn in the rotation. The Nats beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2–0.

This is what professionals do. And fans who take in the game, get that.

We appreciate the pros, and we learn from what their efforts teach us. To shun magic for hard work. To not place blame, but to constantly refine your craft. There are no overnight sensations in baseball.

Tonight’s game, from the mound where Koufax toiled for six years as a so-so pitcher at the start of his career before reaching perfection, is calling.

Baseball is built differently; it asks more of us.

We need more baseball in our lives.