Editorial: What we will be watching in 2023 — Education

What are the topics we'll be keeping an eye on in 2023? Today, Friday, and Sunday, we will outline three issues we’ll pay particular attention to in the New Year. We begin with …

Education

Given the substantial portion of local budgets that are dedicated to education, it’s no surprise this will be a focus of our attention in 2023. However, money is not what’s driving our interest. Rather, it’s the fascinating ways our schools’ issues reflect larger national educational discussions, and the many distinct challenges our districts face.

Fredericksburg City Schools were a hot topic in 2022, mostly for the intense debate over whether to build another school. The dispute was fueled largely because the proposed school’s actual costs exceeded the budgeted costs by some $20 million. In July, we sided with those who wanted the middle school built. However, we added a caveat.

The city schools’ performance on state standardized testing has for too long lagged behind that of other districts. Though using SOL scores as the most important measure of student achievement is fraught with difficulties, it is nonetheless a political reality. And when your district is ranked among the worst in the state, there is nowhere to go but up.

We challenged the district to “be a recognized innovator in Virginia for educating traditionally underserved children” within five years of building the school. To get there, the district needs to now pull together its attack plan. Among the things we hope the system delivers are: 1) A clear plan for getting low-income students on-track by second grade in reading and math; 2) Better methods to deal with the variety of languages spoken in the school.

Stafford County Public Schools has become a victim of its own success. As the county has grown, so has the pressure on the system and its facilities. The result has been a slow but steady decline in performance relative to other districts in Virginia from 2014 to now, according to School Digger.

In the coming years, projected population growth means Stafford is going to need to build multiple schools just to keep pace with student population. That’s a tall order in a county where budgets are tight.

We will monitor the district’s work on these two issues, and keep an eye on its school board, which has so far largely avoided parents’ rights and culture war battles. A sudden eruption on that front could negatively impact the important work this district has before it.

Spotsylvania County Schools has consumed a lot of our attention this year, and will do so next year. Our concern is not that it make progress, but that the system itself not fall off a cliff. The district’s embattled board chair, Kirk Twigg, is combative, nonresponsive to citizens and the press, and incapable of navigating the board toward completing even mundane tasks – like creating space for public comments.

He has shone in only two areas: The first is chasing off talented educational leaders.

The central office has lost a significant number of its accomplished senior leaders, as well as its institutional memory, to districts that pay better and respect their expertise. Teachers are fleeing, too, earning better pay and leaving behind the bullying, self-righteous parents who Twigg has emboldened with devastating consequences for students and the county’s reputation. Once a model of improvement, Spotsylvania is the district some educational leaders use as a cautionary tale.

The second is hiring unqualified leadership. New Superintendent Mark Taylor has neither the background nor the respect required to lead a school system of this size. Taylor's only qualification seems to have been being a close personal friend of Twigg.

It’s going to be a trying 2023 for this school district. The question becomes, how much damage can Twigg and company do before the electorate hopefully opts for more-stable leadership in November.

We’re not without hope that things can change. All it takes is one voice, at the right time, to put the brakes on Twigg and his ruinous leadership.