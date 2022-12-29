Editorial: What we will be watching in 2023 — Gov. Youngkin

Thursday was the first of three editorials on topics we’ll be following closely in 2023. We started with education. Today, we focus on …

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

When the governor played to his strengths in 2022 — business and kitchen-table issues — he scored some notable victories. As of October, at least 12 new businesses and two headquarters announced they were coming to Virginia. A number of other businesses, including Axxor and Virginia MetalFab, announced expansions. He also managed to get a grocery tax reduction through the General Assembly, lowering the tax rate from 2.5% to 1% starting Jan. 1. On a $100 grocery bill, it’s a savings of just $1.50, but residents generally appreciate the effort to keep prices down as inflation continues to ravage their budgets. He also scored an important victory by significantly increasing the standard deduction for state tax filers, which should put more money in the pockets of lower-income and middle-class Virginians.

In the political realm, however, the governor’s lack of experience and political acumen showed.

His Executive Order 1 reignited racial tensions, leading to pushback he neither anticipated nor managed well. Perhaps his biggest gaffe — out of many — was the embarrassingly bad revised history standards the Department of Education tried, and failed, to ram through the Board of Education. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, willingly or not, fell on her sword for the governor.

Youngkin’s Stasi-like tip line, which was nothing more than a tactic to intimidate teachers, rightly drew national ridicule. It was eventually shelved, quietly, with nary a change in policy. Youngkin also spent a lot of time outside the state in 2022 bouncing around the country touting Virginia as the first domino in a coming red wave. The folly of this arrogance was exposed on Election Night in November, when the national candidates he supported mostly lost, and many of the hardliners he supported in Virginia met the same fate.

Those actions, on top of his cruel and potentially life-threatening anti-LGBTQ+ school policies, now have some Virginians concerned that Youngkin is little more than a Christian Nationalist who knows how to keep his temper in check.

Ralph Northam similarly made big mistakes early in his tenure, but he managed to right the ship and go on to have a successful administration. We will be watching in 2023 to see if Youngkin can follow the same path.

We’ll get some sense in January as he works the legislature. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Youngkin showed more restraint in his ambitions than he did a year ago.

Discussing the 15-week ban on abortion he wants, Youngkin told the WSJ: “Virginians elected a pro-life governor,” but that he’s “very aware of Virginia’s overall state of politics.” In short, this is a battle he’s probably going to lose. How he builds on that probable loss will reveal what his political future looks like.

He also showed restraint discussing the additional $1 billion in tax cuts he wants. “We got a lot done last year,” he said, emphasizing the bipartisan support for $4 billion in tax cuts. The WSJ describes his approach to the additional $1 billion as one he’s “hopeful he can strike a deal on.”

Does this portend Youngkin’s desire to build consensus? Time will tell.

We’ll also be watching his presidential aspirations. Youngkin traveled out of state extensively last year, a move that angered Democrats and Republicans alike. Will 2023 bring a governor who is more engaged in the day-to-day job of running Virginia?

Finally, we will watch Youngkin’s flirtations with the extreme right and culture wars. To date, he’s managed to keep the extremists somewhat happy, without alienating too many of the suburban voters who pushed him into the Governor’s Mansion. But as we’ve noted before, there’s no way to keep the extremists happy without going down their rabbit hole, where he’d be unable to pull himself back out.

His recent experience with Matt Strickland in Spotsylvania should be a warning.

Every governor is entitled to their first-year mistakes, and Youngkin made plenty.

We will be watching to see if he lets it ride on those mistakes, and effectively ends his relevance as governor, or doubles down on what he does well, and learns to better manage the government.

If he does the latter, it could be a good year for Virginia, and a great year for Youngkin.