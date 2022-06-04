Editorial: When we feel most adrift we are prepared for the fight ahead

The recent wave of violence across the nation, coupled with the ongoing daily reporting of violence in our community, makes it easy to feel that we, as individuals and a society, are adrift.

There is comfort in knowing that we are hardly the first to feel this way.

Monday commemorates D-Day, when 78 years ago the largest seaborne invasion in history began. Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy intending to clear the beachhead of German fortifications and take the city of Caen. Some 10,000 Allied soldiers were injured; more than 4,400 of those killed in action. The Germans lost between 4,000 and 9,000 soldiers that day.

The initial goals were not realized, but the Allied forces stuck with it, and eventually took the beachheads and Caen, and then marched to Berlin, ending Hitler’s fascist rule.

In hindsight, it is easy to believe this “Greatest Generation” willingly sacrificed all for the greater good. The truth is that in the lead-up to World War II, America was a sharply divided nation. There was no unified commitment for going to war; in fact, as many citizens were against going to war as those who supported the effort.

Eventually, however, the realization of the danger that we, and the entire world, faced forced individuals to suppress their own desires and ideals in favor of the social good.

And when the war finally ended, the tension between individual rights again clashed openly with societal structure, most notably in the Civil Rights movement.

Rather than being adrift, this tension between the individual and our collective society reflects a healthy body politic.

Two of America’s greatest thinkers, Virginian James Madison and the son of German immigrants Reinhold Niebuhr, continue to influence the way we think about this issue.

Writing in 1757 in Federalist Paper No. 10, Madison observed: “[M]easures are too often decided, not according to the rules of justice and the rights of the minor party, but by the superior force of an interested and overbearing majority.”

Writing against a very different social and cultural backdrop about 175 years later, Niebuhr resurrected Madison’s worry, but framed it a bit differently.

“As individuals,” Niebuhr wrote in Moral Man and Immoral Society, “[M]en believe that they ought to love and serve each other and establish justice between each other.” However, the groups we form ourselves into “take for themselves, whatever their power can command.”

Both Niebuhr and Madison knew that the desire for majorities to enforce their wills was simply part of the human condition and could not be stopped. Rather, the challenge was to manage that impulse.

Perhaps in the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Ames, Iowa, we are reaching a point where we as individuals are willing to set aside our personal ideals and our groups’ quest for power to address an existential threat to the stability of our society.

The influx of opinion pieces, letters, and emails about the recent wave of shootings suggests that in our own community, at least, people are ready to work for the common good.

How we ultimately do that remains to be seen. Standing on solid information, however, is an important first step. Today, Fredericksburg resident and retired FBI agent Clint Van Zandt lays out the scope of the gun problem that we face. This will be followed up on Tuesday with his discussion of the steps we can take right now to begin addressing this issue.

Stafford resident Scott Mayauski brings a different perspective to the issue, but no less an earnestness in finding a workable solution.

The road ahead is sure to be difficult. There will be setbacks along the way. But bringing ourselves back to a sane position on firearms is a goal that it seems the vast majority of us seek.

And when it seems that we simply aren’t moving forward, David Kerr’s piece about the English lads who got to know first-hand the American soldiers who would go on to form the D-Day contingent provides a powerful reminder that we can find our way and do the impossible.