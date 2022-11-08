Editorial: Why publish? Because local news matters

In 1994, the Republican Party successfully nationalized our congressional elections. In a strategy crafted and executed by Newt Gingrich, the GOP convinced voters to look first to the R, and vote for that. The name next to the R was immaterial.

We now take this approach to political campaigns for granted. We also have come to accept the unfortunate byproducts of Gingrich’s “Republican Revolution.” We embrace the narrative of a hopelessly divided nation, one blue and one red. We expect campaigns fueled by relentless attack ads paid for with money from both the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Republican National Campaign Committee. We cultivate angry — and less informed — voters.

And we have come to embrace the rapid growth of “horse-race journalism,” whereby members of the media relentlessly — and at times breathlessly — use data to bombard voters with daily tracking of how the polls are moving in relation to attack ads and candidates’ missteps.

The pressure to fall in line with this horse-race mentality in the news business is intense. On Monday, the Virginia Public Access Project sent out a tweet taking this paper to task for not creating more original news stories about the 7th District race for Congress, one assumed to be pivotal for control of government.

The progressive group Blue Virginia retweeted it with the comment: “Seriously, if a local newspaper can’t even cover an extremely important, highly competitive US House race with democracy on the line, then why even bother publishing the newspaper at all?”

It is true that this paper, like the majority of smaller papers across the nation, has felt the pain of reduced staff as the traditional revenue streams for local news have withered. It is also true that papers like ours no longer have dedicated staff who can spend months covering one race—important as it is—in our readership area.

Some, like VPAP and Blue Virginia, look at this as a crisis. We see opportunity, and follow the advice of Winston Churchill, who once said: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Though this newspaper, and hundreds like it around the nation, may have fewer in-house reporters to draw on, we are not without resources. The question becomes, where to focus them?

We lean more heavily on reporting from our sister newspapers and wire services that have the capacity to more frequently cover races such as the one in the 7th District.

This frees us to focus on our community. This matters, because at the local level, the national divide brought on by the nationalization of elections begins to break down.

Issues like the debate over the future of education in Spotsylvania, the growing tensions over caring for the homeless, the need for a new school in Fredericksburg, the impact of solar farms, and the preservation of natural treasures are not national campaign talking points, yet they affect every person in our region. And they are issues that won’t be fixed by falling into political silos. We have to work together.

Telling the stories of how this happens is where we choose to spend our valuable news resources. Our reporters monitor the day-to-day activities of local boards and councils. They cover the issues that divide the region, and they highlight the people who find a way to bridge the gaps and make our community work.

We firmly believe small papers like ours are the bulwark against the nationalized rhetoric that drives our congressional campaigns and has driven a wedge in our society. It’s important to ensure that this toxicity doesn’t have the same negative impact on our local community as it has on our national dialog.

Why publish? Because we live in this community, and prefer to focus on the things that hold us together rather than tear us apart.