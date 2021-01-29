EDITORIAL: Will assembly again punt on school construction?

HERE’S something you won’t see us say very often: Virginia should be more like Maryland.

Or this: Virginia should be more like California.

At least on one issue.

This is our annual editorial in which we urge the General Assembly to pass the bill that state Sen. Bill Stanley, R–Franklin, has introduced calling for the state to issue $3 billion in school construction bonds.

Yes, we realize this comes under the heading of Albert Einstein’s famous definition of insanity—doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

Neither party in the General Assembly has shown much interest in Stanley’s measure the past two years and there seems no indication that this year will be any different.

Nevertheless, Stanley persists—and so do we—because the issue he’s trying to address isn’t getting any better.