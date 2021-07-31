EDITORIAL: Will year-round school pass the test in Virginia?

Y EAR-ROUND school is an idea whose time has come.
The city of Hopewell’s school system has become the first in Virginia to implement the concept for its entire district. The 2021–22 school year for Hopewell students began July 1.
State officials have been pushing for year-round school for some time. After a JLARC study on the subject in 2012, the General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program, which offers school systems $50,000 just to study the concept, then $400,000 for implementation.
In 2020, the Virginia Department of Education awarded $7.7 million in grants to help schools go to the year-round concept. However, school systems obviously have been slow to adopt year-round education.
In March, the city of Richmond’s school superintendent tried to get the school board to put COVID-19 recovery money toward instituting year-round school. The school board voted it down for 2021–22 but committed to it in 2022–23.
Year-round school is something of a misconception. It doesn’t mean going to school 52 weeks a year. It means terms of six to nine weeks in a row, followed by two- to four-week breaks, thus giving families time to vacation together. The teachers get those breaks, too.
In North Carolina’s Wake County, including Raleigh, they’ve been doing it this way for a while for all but the high schools. The kids go to class for nine weeks, then get three weeks off.
This has two big pluses. First, you avoid the “summer slide,” in which young scholars forget half of what they learned over their three-month summer break. This is more of a problem in underprivileged communities, thus widening the learning gap.
In addition, it is possible to educate one-third more students in the same facilities. With staggered off times, it’s possible to teach four groups of kids in the same space now used for three.
The idea of nine months of school with summer off harks back to a world where agriculture was king and kids were needed on the farm. As the state and the nation move away for their rural past, this has become a non-issue for most Virginians.
Big amusement parks and other venues needing cheap summer employees also have profited from teenage employees available for a 12-week stretch—hardly reason enough to nix a good idea.
Year-round school makes sense in a 21st-century world. It avoids the summer slide. It makes better use of school facilities and can let localities delay or avoid building more schools as populations grow.
Yes, it is a change, and change has not historically been Virginia’s default mode. We need to look to the future, though, not the past, and the future is year-round school.