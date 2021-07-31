EDITORIAL: Will year-round school pass the test in Virginia?

Y EAR-ROUND school is an idea whose time has come.

The city of Hopewell’s school system has become the first in Virginia to implement the concept for its entire district. The 2021–22 school year for Hopewell students began July 1.

State officials have been pushing for year-round school for some time. After a JLARC study on the subject in 2012, the General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program, which offers school systems $50,000 just to study the concept, then $400,000 for implementation.

In 2020, the Virginia Department of Education awarded $7.7 million in grants to help schools go to the year-round concept. However, school systems obviously have been slow to adopt year-round education.

In March, the city of Richmond’s school superintendent tried to get the school board to put COVID-19 recovery money toward instituting year-round school. The school board voted it down for 2021–22 but committed to it in 2022–23.

Year-round school is something of a misconception. It doesn’t mean going to school 52 weeks a year. It means terms of six to nine weeks in a row, followed by two- to four-week breaks, thus giving families time to vacation together. The teachers get those breaks, too.