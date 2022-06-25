Editorial: With Roe settled, let's discuss all life

The Fredericksburg region has for several decades been known as a hub of the antiabortion movement. The American Life League, the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, and Students for Life of America are all based in our region.

Following the announcement Friday that Roe v. Wade was overturned by the United States Supreme Court, two of the three organizations were already focused on the work ahead.

Both groups—ALL and SLA—list strategies that include plans sure to be politically contentious and bitterly contested. SLA, for example, lists “Curtail[ing] the expansion of the abortion industry” and “defund[ing] Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry.”

At ALL, in addition to defunding Planned Parenthood, it looks to “work for a personhood amendment.” Such an amendment would likely include at least a limited ban on a number of popular contraceptives.

Even as some in our community are celebrating Roe v. Wade’s demise, others are mourning its death. Though polling numbers vary, recent samplings by the Courier Newsroom/Data for Progress poll and the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, find that Virginians by a wide margin generally support access to abortion in at least some cases.

It is unlikely that the debate over abortion is going to become more civil. Pro-abortion people are not going to simply accept Friday’s decision, especially as antiabortion people have already made clear their thirst for even greater restrictions.

Just as undoing Roe v. Wade was a decades’ long battle, any efforts to restore the abortion rights that many states will now take away will also be a prolonged struggle.

In other words, the national anger over this issue isn’t going away, and neither are the battles.

The more pressing question becomes, can we get along at the community level as these battles intensify and play out at the state and national levels?

Turns out, the antiabortion groups may have created a space for compromise.

Three of the next steps that SLA outlines include:

Promote adoption and foster care reform that would make it easier for people to take children into their homes.

Support pregnant and parenting women on campuses.

Encourage family-friendly, work-friendly employment.

These are policy issues around which the community should be able to recognize the overall good that can come from much-needed improvements in each of these areas.

We would challenge SLA and other antiabortion groups to push a step further and argue that the value of life discussion needs to grow beyond abortion.

There are a number of areas in which we would all benefit from such a reframing.

Guaranteed medical care: As Dr. Jay Brock has opined twice this year on our editorial pages, the American health insurance system is broken, leaving tens of millions of Americans without access to health care, and all of us paying for a system that’s exponentially more expensive than a single-payer system of health care would cost. What kind of life are we giving people when we deny basic medical care?

Drug overdoses: Fentanyl continues to destroy families and take lives in Virginia. A March 17 story in the Virginia Mercury reports: “In Virginia, fatal fentanyl and/or heroin overdoses increased 58.6% from 2019 to 2020, with 2021 numbers predicted to be even higher. If this trend continues, the Virginia Department of Health predicts Virginia [will] suffer the loss of over 2,600 residents from overdose deaths annually.” Surely we can find a way to fight this disturbing trend and ensure people enjoy long, drug-free lives.

Gun violence: People’s obsession with firearms and the growing number of mass casualties resulting from people using assault-style weapons is everyone’s concern. No one should have to fear that a trip to school or the grocery store will be their last.

Imagine if we could put the same energy into protecting the lives of people already living that the antiabortion movement put into protecting the lives of the unborn.

With that level of focus, 50 years from now, we could have a healthier, safer, more-civil community.

If only we are willing to embrace life, and its value, across the spectrum.