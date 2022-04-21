Editorial: Yes, you can breathe, but ...

WE CAN all finally breathe!

Thanks to a recent federal court judge’s decision, federal mask-wearing mandates in transportation settings have ended. (The Biden Administration will appeal.) As the number of COVID cases has fallen, along with the number of deaths and hospitalizations, it seems a logical time to take this step.

That was not the reason for the court’s decision, however, which instead said the mandate exceeded the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We will let the legal scholars sort out the relative merits of the ruling. A more important question is, with this ruling, will people decide that we can finally put this pandemic behind us and move on?

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll about the mandate in transportation settings shows that a segment of the population certainly is ready to move on. It is no surprise that Republicans are more likely than Democrats to want to dump all mandates.

A more interesting finding is that many more vaccinated people favored keeping the mandate than did unvaccinated.

That matters because it suggests a certain sector of the population is accepting the reality that this virus becoming endemic, and that we’re going to be fighting it for a long time.

During a pandemic, there are peaks and valleys of infections. We have certainly seen these with COVID.

When a disease becomes endemic, by comparison, the peaks and valleys go away, but a constant level of infection continues.

“For now, we’re in a period of declining cases and of increased immunity and there’s no other variant of concern in sight” Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a Stanford University epidemiologist told danvillesanramone.com in California. But “we could be heading into an endemic phase or be in the early stages.”

And if we are, it means that we are in for some permanent changes in the way we live and work and travel together.

There are a number of reasons for this, with the most important being that COVID erupted in a population that had no natural immunity.

In the same way that small pox and yellow fever and measles tore through Native American populations when Europeans arrived, COVID tore through our world.

Once you’ve had COVID, a level of natural immunity is present. But according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, people with mild cases of COVID may not develop a strong immunity response. Further, “New studies show that natural immunity to the coronavirus weakens ... over time, and does so faster than immunity provided by COVID-19 vaccination.”

In short, having it once, and/or being vaccinated, does not mean you can let your guard down and assume you are immune for the balance of your natural life.

This does not mean vaccines “don’t work,” it simply means that the ability of our vaccines to fight COVID have a shelf life, and for the foreseeable future, booster shots will probably be necessary.

A second important reason is that COVID’s effects on the human system are still not well understood. We do know that some people suffer from “long COVID,” of which there are now three known types, according to the American Medical Association.

We also know that every organ is susceptible to COVID damage.

For all these reasons and more, we can’t simply allow ourselves to claim victory and walk away.

In times like these, it’s important to be aware of what we’re facing. And it’s important to know that the threats of COVID are very real—to those around you, and to yourself.

We can do what we will as a political body regarding mandates. COVID is going to continue to affect us rather we choose to take it seriously or not.

So, yes, for those who have taken the necessary precautions and feel comfortable doing so, enjoy breathing again without the mask.

But please, extend some understanding and respect to those who will continue to take additional safeguards.

COVID isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. We’re going to have to learn to live with that.