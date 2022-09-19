Editorial: Youngkin is taking away (many) parents' rights

SINCE ascending to the governor’s mansion in January, Glenn Youngkin has wielded the expression “parents rights” with all the aplomb of a rambunctious child swinging a lightsaber in a glass store.

The problem with parents rights as Youngkin talks about it, of course, is that he pits one parent’s rights against another’s. If one parent insists her child not be exposed to evolution, and another parent in the same class insists her child is, someone is going to lose.

So the question becomes, whose rights is Youngkin defending? Apparently, Youngkin’s moral compass is the deciding factor, and that’s bad news for those who disagree with him.

The onslaught began on Day One.

In Executive Order 1, Youngkin denied the rights of parents who want their children taught the realities of institutional racism.

How many parents is that? If a survey of parents in Missouri—a decidedly more-conservative state than Virginia—is correct, the answer is most of them.

Evan Rhinesmith and J. Cameron Anglum, both of the St. Louis University School of Education, asked Missouri parents: Should schools “be allowed to teach about how racism can exist in society and its institutions?”

Their results, published in the March 2, 2022, edition of EdWeek, concluded: “[S]upport for allowing racism-focused instruction is significantly greater than opposition.”

Youngkin’s concern is for those who, for a variety of misinformed reasons, will not accept what scholars have repeatedly proven—racism remains a significant issue in America’s legal and political and social systems. (Brandi Blessett of the University of Cincinnati has been particularly important in establishing this.)

Then there is the issue of sexual identity. In August, Youngkin made clear that he wants the Virginia Board of Education to force teachers to tell parents if their children come out as LGBTQ+ or even ask questions about sexual identity.

On Friday, Youngkin put it in writing. The title of his guidelines—“2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for all Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools”—is a study in propaganda.

When it comes to students and their gender identity, the document denies them privacy, and strips them of dignity and privacy.

First, the guidelines state that parents alone can decide how their children and young adults will talk about their sexuality and orientation.

“To ensure parents are able to make the best decisions with respect to their child,” the report says, “school personnel shall keep parents fully informed about all matters that may be reasonably expected to be important to a parent, including, and without limitation, matters related to their child’s health, and social and psychological development.”

Second, this document puts teachers in the middle. A central factor in the success of any teacher is his or her ability to build a trusting relationship with students. Under this policy, teachers will not be able to do so. Rather than be a trusted adult kids can turn to, teachers will be required to act as state-paid moles outing their students.

What’s the potential harm in letting parents decide about these issues?

We all hope that parents would embrace their children who come out, but the research is quite clear—parents too often are the problem.

We know that LGBTQ+ students are at significantly greater risk for suicide than their peers. Not because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, but “because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society,” according to the Trevor Project.

Having one accepting adult in an LGBQ+ youth’s life, Trevor Project research has shown, lowers the risk of suicide for these youths by 40%. Teachers are in a prime position to play that accepting adult role.

We know that too many parents fail on that front.

Lesley university has researched youth homelessness, which is significantly higher among LGBTQ+ individuals than their peers. While there are many reasons for LGBTQ+ youths’ living on the streets, the family unit is often at the core of the problem. “Half of all teens,” the university reports, “get a negative reaction from their parents when they come out to them.”

If a teacher suspects abuse, he or she is required by law to report that concern to the state—not talk with the child’s parents. If a student comes out to a teacher and says they’re worried about how their parents will react, does it make sense to report that child to their parents, knowing the potential dangers? That’s Youngkin’s idea.

Every day, the moderate, ah-shucks façade that Youngkin hocked on the campaign trail is falling away.

He hides behind words like “dignity” and “respect.” But beneath that sweater vest is a lightsaber. And he sees more of us than one might believe as Darth Vader.