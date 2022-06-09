Editorial: Youngkin needs to support LGBTQ+ community

WE’VE ALL been there.

You want to throw a party or celebration for someone at the last minute.

Invitations go out a bit late, and people get incensed.

A quick apology, an explanation, and generally all is forgiven.

That’s not how things went down in Richmond on Wednesday.

What appears to have been a hastily put-together reception for a small group of LGBTQ+ advocates was greeted by some with a polite “Thank you, but no.”

Speaking with the Richmond Times–Dispatch, the chair of the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, Lisa A. Turner, said people didn’t receive Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s invitation until Monday, just 48 hours before the event. She also said she asked that all LGBTQ+ members of the General Assembly be invited, but was told that wasn’t going to happen, according to the paper.

Turner’s and others’ concerns go far beyond a late invitation, however.

“I appreciate the governor’s invitation,” wrote James Millner of Virginia Pride in a statement, “but I think it is premature for this administration to celebrate LGBTQ+ equality when it has yet to take any meaningful steps to advance it.”

They have good reason to be skeptical of Youngkin’s motivations here.

Last year on the campaign trail, Youngkin spoke to the Family Foundation, a Richmond-based nonprofit that is adamantly against LGBTQ+ individuals and advocates for “conversion therapy,” which has been thoroughly discredited.

Youngkin also backed Loudon County teacher Tanner Cross, who refused to use the pronouns that a student wished to be called by, claiming that doing so violated his “religious freedom.”

Then there is Youngkin’s stated support for a parent’s right to know about “sexually explicit” material in school libraries. Given that stance, some rightly worry that he could embrace some version of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education Act.

Critics refer to it as the “Don’t say gay” bill.

True, there is no legislation currently in Virginia that would do this. With Democrats controlling the senate, such a bill would have no chance.

But should Republicans gain control in November, Youngkin may well push forward such anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

The real question may be, how far would he go?

Gay marriage looks to be in Youngkin’s sights. In 2021 he refused to support same-sex marriage in an AP interview.

It may be in jeopardy nationally, as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has already said the 2015 Obergefull v. Hodges decision establishing same-sex marriage should be overturned.

With the court’s new conservative majority, it seems likely that a challenge to same-sex marriage is around the corner. SCOTUS’ apparent willingness to disregard precedent and reverse Roe v. Wade hints they’ll have no issue reversing the 2015 decision.

Would Youngkin then ban same-sex marriage in Virginia?

Nationwide, there are troubling movements Youngkin could also borrow from. In Idaho and Alabama, for example, legislators want to prosecute parents and doctors who offer gender-affirming care. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott requires the state’s child-welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-affirming care by parents as child abuse.

One would think Abbott, a stated supporter of “parents’ rights,” would trust parents to raise their own children. Apparently, that doesn’t apply when parents’ views disagree with his.

No one is asking Youngkin to personally endorse LGBTQ+ lifestyles. But as the state’s leader, we are asking him to respect LGBTQ+ citizens and protect their rights. It’s the right thing to do, and it’s good for Virginia.

The recently released “2022 State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index” report, conducted by OutLeadership, ranks Virginia the 16th most LGBTQ+ friendly state in the nation for business. We are also the highest ranked state in the South, by a large margin.

Youngkin this week celebrated Raytheon moving its headquarters here.

Should Youngkin begin adopting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, however, Virginia would quickly drop down the OutLeadership list. And that could make it far more difficult to attract companies to the commonwealth. Texas and Florida are already feeling the backlash for their uncivil moves.

Youngkin has repeatedly said he wants to be the governor for all Virginians. To do that, he’s going to have to show considerably more grace and compassion toward the commonwealth’s LGBTQ+ community than he has to this point.

“He’s got to walk his talk,” said Turner, “and it’s not there yet.”

We couldn’t have said it better.