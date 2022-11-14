Editorial: Youngkin stands at an inflection point

Politicians often hold their noses to cut deals with people they wouldn’t normally speak with in order to advance their agenda, or their own political futures. The question each politician must ask is: How much nose-holding can I tolerate before I have to open a window and catch a breath of fresh air?

That’s the dilemma before Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In the wake of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Donald Trump was doing what he does best: lambasting anyone and everyone. He trashed Florida governor Ron DeSantis, because DeSantis has become the darling of conservative media and the early, odds-on favorite to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Then Trump turned his ire on Youngkin, another conservative leader with higher aspirations than a governor’s mansion—a desire Trump can’t tolerate.

In a typical racist rant, Trump wrote on his Truth social platform: “Young Kin (Now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me. I endorsed him. Did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning. But he knows that, and admits it. Besides, having a hard time with the Dems in Virginia – But he’ll get it done.”

What Trump thinks Youngkin will get done isn’t clear. But after Tuesday night, Youngkin must see that what he felt was an asset in 2021 — Trump’s support — is increasingly becoming a liability.

Trump has put the governor in a bind. Youngkin campaigned repeatedly for Trump-backed (and Ted Cruz-backed, and Ginni Thomas-backed) Yesli Vega across Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. He also embarked on a coast-to-coast tour to back other extremists like Kari Lake in Arizona, Paul LePage in Maine, Tudor Dixon in Michigan and Tim Michels in Wisconsin, all losers Tuesday night. And now he is squarely in the middle of the growing battle in the GOP over what to do about Trump.

So how will Youngkin respond? Will he cower before Trump like Cruz and Lindsey Graham and Kevin McCarthy and Paul Ryan and so many other Republicans? Or will he truly do something bold, like trying to reclaim the power of a GOP that just two decades ago rightly touted itself as the “party of ideas?”

Don’t expect Youngkin to say anything, but watch what he does in the coming year.

Throughout his campaign and first year in office, Youngkin tried to do the impossible: play the role of a moderate Republican while keeping the MAGA base energized. The strategy has never played well with independent voters, a fact made clear by Tuesday night’s results.

Now, Youngkin stands at an inflection point.

He’s either all in, or all out, on the vile politics of Donald Trump.

We’ll know soon enough where he stands.

The revised K-12 history standards released on Friday, for example, reflect many of the recommendations that the National Association of Scholars — a hard-right, New York-based organization that openly celebrated Trump’s atrocious and roundly panned “1776 Report” — demanded.

For example, the new proposed learning standards would place Western Civilization on a pedestal, well above that of other world civilizations.

Such an approach fails to capture the vast number of ways that Asian, South American, and Middle Eastern societies directly affected our own intellectual and cultural history. The Founding Fathers, for example, were significantly influenced by Confucian moral philosophy. Something the new standards wouldn’t recognize.

Elevating Western Civilization also distorts how culturally dynamic Europe has long been. The Byzantine Empire, for example, is only noted once in the revised standards, and then only in the context of the split with the Roman Empire in 330 ACE. But the Byzantine Empire would continue to significantly interact with and influence the West until the rise of the Ottoman Empire.

These standards, if adopted, would significantly hurt Virginia’s students as they prepare for education beyond high school, mostly in the name of defending patriotism and “American values.” Those are ideas that should be discussed, but which should not shape the approach to the critical study of.

And then there’s abortion. Should the Republicans win the state Senate next year, will Youngkin go along with the total ban on abortion many extremists want? A ban that Virginia voters clearly would not support?

Right now, Youngkin has an opportunity to reset the discussion in Virginia. By decisively rejecting Trump’s MAGA movement, and reaching out to the majority of Virginia’s voters who made clear last week they are tired of the culture wars, he could redefine the Republican party in Virginia for the better.

That would be a welcome breath of fresh air.