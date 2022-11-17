Editorial: Youngkin's assault on education continues

Now a full year into his governorship, it’s becoming clear that Glenn Youngkin is placing his own desire to score points with right-wing powerbrokers who can help him build a road to the White House far above the citizens of Virginia.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in his handling of the state’s public education system.

The revised framework for history and social studies standards released late last Friday, which replace the standards put before the board in August, is just the most-recent case in point.

This revised document fails students and teachers in two significant ways.

First, it is a retrograde approach to history that presents a hopelessly outdated view of the human story. It not only slashes references to non-white and non-Western people and societies, it turns back the clock on our own history.

Professor Matthew Gabriele, a professor of medieval history at Virginia Tech, provides a good example. He tells The Free Lance–Star that the way the standards currently before the Virginia Board of Education frame the fall of the Roman Empire “comes straight out of Edward Gibbon.” His classic work, “Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire,” published between 1776 and 1789, places the blame for Rome’s fall on what he described as a lack of civic virtue. This notion is not simply outdated, but demonstrably wrong.

The revised standards, Gabriele says, are little more than an “apology for empire.” The primary goal, he continues, “is to teach popes and emperors,” and the importance of “kowtowing to authority.”

Such a backward-looking approach will severely handicap students who are preparing for college, by graduating them into an educational world that has advanced far beyond the propaganda at the heart of these revised standards.

As bad as this problem is, however, there’s a second, greater one. These new standards would render null and void the enormous amount of human capital spent, as well as both tax-payer and private dollars, to help state institutions and nonprofits create supporting materials aligned with existing state standards.

Meredith Henne Baker, a private school history faculty member in the Richmond area and mother of children in Virginia’s public school system, tells The Free Lance–Star the “Library of Virginia has spent at least two years aligning its Document Bank of Virginia with current SOL standards.”

The Virginia Museum of Culture and History, a private nonprofit run by the Virginia Historical Society, also offers a litany of resources for educators all aligned to the original standards put before the VBOE in August.

In a letter Baker sent to the VBOE on Nov. 15, she notes that “high-quality free state and institution learning resources that align with these radically new revisions will need to be developed and realigned and will not be available to teachers potentially for years.”

Further, teachers have over the years developed their own resources, working individually and in teams, that align with state standards. To adopt these radically new standards will require teachers to drop much of what they have been using and create new materials.

Those who would pass this off as a minor inconvenience have no understanding of the hours, days, weeks, months, and years it takes to create excellent materials that are effective in the classroom. Just one more insulting slap in the face of teachers and of other educational professionals. Groups this governor and his education team seem to go out of their way to disrespect.

Should the VBOE adopt the revised standards, it will throw the state’s teachers into an impossible situation. They will continue to feel pressure to get students to perform well on state and national standardized tests, while using a curriculum aligned to a 1970s-way of thinking. And they’ll have to do so without many of the freely available resources teachers depend upon to deliver quality instruction.

Expect student performance on NAEP exams to fall. And expect more teachers to leave Virginia for states where their skills and expertise are valued.

Will Youngkin care? No. By the time we get the test results, our modern-day Machiavellian leader will have moved on.

At least students would know that reference. Machiavelli makes the cut in the new standards.