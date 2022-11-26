Editorial: Youngkin's solution is needed, but it won't stop shootings

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in the wake of two more mass shootings in Virginia, has a plan. He wants to increase funding to address mental health shortages in the state.

We greatly appreciate the governor’s willingness to pour money into the state’s mental health institutions, which have long been in crisis. The problems plaguing the system are legion, however, and “fixing” it is going to require a long-term commitment to increasing financial resources, as well as recruiting more trained mental health workers.

Local residents are acutely aware of the problems with the mental health system. Just two weeks ago, Fredericksburg Counseling Services Inc. announced it was shuttering because it could not find enough trained professionals to staff the clinic.

If the governor’s actions can help solve this problem, it will be a testimony to his power to lead.

However, this alone would not end the gun violence epidemic, horrifically on display most recently in Chesapeake and at the University of Virginia.

“There is no scientific evidence showing that mental illness can be blamed as the sole cause of mass shootings,” writes Mark Follman in “Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America.” Indeed, he goes on to say, mental illness “rarely is … the primary” reason.

The reality of mass shootings, Follman reveals, is far more disturbing than mentally ill shooters. “The uncomfortable truth,” he notes, “is that many of [the shooters] are more like us in their struggles, life circumstances, and human capacity to act violently than we wish to acknowledge.”

There is a way to deal with this. It’s known as behavioral threat assessment. Stopping mass shootings begins with understanding when people are showing signs they could act, and reporting that information.

In the shootings at both U.Va. and the Walmart in Chesapeake, we already know there were disturbing clues suggesting that something could happen. At U.Va., it appears that such signs were either dismissed or possibly irresponsibly ignored. We don’t know if Walmart employees had previously reported the manager who carried out the Chesapeake shooting.

Could behavioral threat assessment, appropriately deployed, have prevented these tragedies? It’s possible. But Follman also concedes that the radical prevalence of guns is also a major issue.

He chose to write about behavioral threat assessment not because it’s the only solution to gun violence, but because, as he told National Public Radio, the gun debate is “stuck.”

If Youngkin truly wants to address the issue of gun violence, he will wed the much-needed funds to fix the issues with the state’s mental health system with a serious push to get out-of-control gun ownership and illegal gun availability in check. And he would use his bully pulpit to launch a call for national gun laws that rein in the escalation in firepower and mass shootings unleashed when the ban on assault weapons was allowed to expire in 2004.

Does the governor have the courage to lead? We had hopes when he took office. The National Rifle Association didn’t endorse him in his run for governor – an encouraging sign. But in the wake of the Chesapeake shooting, Youngkin lapsed into typical Republican double-speak about gun control.

Asked by Virginia Mercury if he were now open to legislation that would begin limiting access to firearms, Youngkin said on Nov. 22: “Today’s not the time. Today’s the time to support families and bring people together. There will be a moment to talk about these things.”

The problem is, that time never comes.

And with every delay come more shootings. More deaths. And more “thoughts and prayers.”

Thoughts and prayers will not solve this problem. Leaders with the courage to face the problem head-on, will.

We need leaders who will stop feeding Americans’ childish infatuation with firearms. Leaders like Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, whose disgraceful campaign photo of her posed with a long gun, feed the paranoia of people who think outgunning others is the answer to our problems. This isn’t leadership, it’s pandering.

We need leaders like Youngkin, who, if he actually showed courage on this issue, could establish himself as a national leader respected by thoughtful people on the left and the right.

The midterms showed that voters are tired of extremists, like Yesli Vega, who have no ideas. They want leaders who are not afraid to work collectively to solve our most-pressing problems.

Is Youngkin up to it? We believe he could be.