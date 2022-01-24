Commentary: A view from the Portico on Inauguration Day

THE INAUGURATION of Virginia’s 74th governor, Glenn Youngkin, was one for the history books.
I was honored to be seated behind the governor in the exclusive Portico Seating Area as the guest of state Sen. Bryce Reeves, a candidate running for the newly designated 7th Congressional District—a legislative champion to law enforcement officials, veterans and outreach causes.
Youngkin, the political newcomer and former private equity firm co-CEO assumed office along with Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares.
Sears becomes the first Black woman and former Marine to hold the office of lieutenant governor, while Miyares is the first Hispanic American to be Virginia’s attorney general.
Suzanne Youngkin did not disappoint style-conscious observers, dressing with the classical elegance expected of a first lady. During the inauguration and at every event, she was simply resplendent in presentation.
Witnessing her outreach and compassion on the campaign trail, expect this Virginia first lady to be more involved than others in worthy political causes.
Newly appointed nominee for the Virginia Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Cole James, looked magnificent in her mink coat and was all smiles.
Understandably not all were elated. Frowns and weak applause were evident from Democrats. They were easily identified from others by mostly wearing one mask while some donned two. Reeves called the overall events euphoric, while former Gov. George Allen stated, “It was the feeling of liberation from the burdensome mandates over the last several years” Allen was apparently referring to the recent executive orders signed by Youngkin such as banning critical race theory and allowing parents to make decisions on mask mandates in public schools, declaring Virginia open for business, ensuring safer communities, and reinvigorating job growth.
Youngkin and Allen both ran similar campaigns on such issues seeking higher academic standards in schools, increased public safety and reducing cumbersome legislation.
Youngkin in his first executive directive seeks to reduce job-killing regulations by 25 percent. Such desires were discussion topics throughout the inauguration weekend by both the well-heeled and the average citizen seeking a return to conservative values. Independents simply wanted to celebrate the restoration of political civility. But celebrate they did.
At the lieutenant governor’s ball, Sears demonstrated remarkable dance moves with her former Marine husband.
During the welcome reception at the Omni hotel, the cuisine was exceptional. As the first family greeted guests, some like my 9-year- old granddaughter Grace Marie received words of encouragement from the governor and first lady, and an exclusive white “74” ball cap with a stitched Youngkin signature.
Ditching ball gowns for boots, hats, and more casual attire after the inauguration, over 5,000 political revelers rocked at Main Street Station as Youngkin wore a classic “74” vest and black hat and Allen sported a one-of-a-kind silver Virginia bolo tie.
This transplanted Texan was right at home in my boots, jeans, silver belt buckle and cowboy hat.
Yes, it was a celebration to remember. But now, as Youngkin stated, time to get to work.
Daniel P. Cortez is a Stafford resident, presidential appointee, political writer and broadcaster who serves as the volunteer co-chairman of the Latinos for Youngkin coalition.