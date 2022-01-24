Commentary: A view from the Portico on Inauguration Day

Understandably not all were elated. Frowns and weak applause were evident from Democrats. They were easily identified from others by mostly wearing one mask while some donned two. Reeves called the overall events euphoric, while former Gov. George Allen stated, “It was the feeling of liberation from the burdensome mandates over the last several years” Allen was apparently referring to the recent executive orders signed by Youngkin such as banning critical race theory and allowing parents to make decisions on mask mandates in public schools, declaring Virginia open for business, ensuring safer communities, and reinvigorating job growth.

Youngkin and Allen both ran similar campaigns on such issues seeking higher academic standards in schools, increased public safety and reducing cumbersome legislation.

Youngkin in his first executive directive seeks to reduce job-killing regulations by 25 percent. Such desires were discussion topics throughout the inauguration weekend by both the well-heeled and the average citizen seeking a return to conservative values. Independents simply wanted to celebrate the restoration of political civility. But celebrate they did.

At the lieutenant governor’s ball, Sears demonstrated remarkable dance moves with her former Marine husband.