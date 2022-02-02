Editorial: A name change can't cover the stench in Washington

In 2020, the team hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to investigate the workplace culture.

Her investigation was promptly handed over to the NFL, which slapped Snyder on the wrist, then did what it has done with other controversies that could embarrass the league. It buried the investigation. No public report. No public disclosure of documents.

It looks like a page from the league’s playbook when it was confronted with the concussion scandal. Deny, suppress information and repeat.

It seems clear, however, that the NFL could be covering up an explosive set of findings.

Several emails from the investigation between former team president Bruce Allen and former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden were leaked in October 2021.

They contained disparaging language that led to the Raiders releasing Gruden. What else is lurking in the stash of 650,000 emails the NFL is sitting on? That’s anyone’s guess.

So what does all this mean?