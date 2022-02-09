Editorial: Accelerating to transportation's future

FREDERICKSBURG City Schools wants to accelerate the modernization of its bus fleet by purchasing 10 electric vehicle (EV) buses with help from a $3 million Virginia Department of Environmental Quality grant.

This is a good decision.

Yes, electric buses are expensive—as much as $380,000 a piece retail, versus $90,000 for a diesel-powered bus. But the grant would provide $300,000 for each bus, meaning the city will pay only about $80,000 for each.

That’s about what it would pay for a traditional diesel bus, making the purchase a budget-neutral proposition.

The city school district stands to do better than break even, however. Total ownership costs (fuel, maintenance, repairs) are markedly lower for EVs than for traditional diesel buses.

EVs have no belts to wear out, no parts that require lubrication, and far fewer moving parts than traditional buses. That means far fewer mechanical failures.

The upshot? EV buses should spend considerably less time in a repair shop than a traditional bus.

Add in fuel savings and repair savings, and the city can realize up to $240,000 in cost reductions over traditional diesel buses according to eTransEnergy.

Then there’s the environmental impact. With no emissions, EVs produce no greenhouse gases. That’s significant, as vehicles with internal combustion engines were the biggest producers of greenhouse gases in the United States in 2019. They spewed 29 percent of our total output, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Even if the power to charge an EV comes from a coal-powered generation plant, EVs have a smaller carbon footprint than a traditional combustion engine, also according to the EPA.

No form of transportation is perfect. There are legitimate concerns about charging times for buses, which can take multiple hours depending on the type of charging station used.

However, districts currently using EV buses—such as West Fargo, N.D., and Tacoma, Wash.—are successfully managing this logistical challenge.

Let’s applaud Fredericksburg’s forward thinking. They see what’s coming down the road.

Fossil-fuel vehicles days are waning. Sales of EV cars are surging in China, Europe and the United States, while sales of non-EV vehicles have stalled.

For the period January to October 2021, the number of EVs sold in the U.S. almost doubled over the same period a year earlier.

True, EVs still only account for about 3 percent of all cars on the road. But that sudden jump in sales suggests that the public, which has been cool to EVs, is coming around.

Prices for an electric vehicle, while still higher than for a fossil-fuel vehicle, are coming down. The Nissan Leaf, one of the most popular EVs in the United States, retails for $27,400.

That’s considerably more than similarly sized cars. Add in fuel and maintenance savings, however, and the Leaf’s total ownership costs make it competitive with its fossil-fuel rivals.

For those who like trucks, Ford hears you. It was taking reservations for the all-new Lightning EV, but quit when the number hit 200,000. Ford is trying to figure out how to double production. The Lightning starts at $40,000 and climbs to $90,000.

While prices are dropping, driving ranges—a common consumer fear is dubbed “range anxiety”—are improving.

The Leaf can go up to 226 miles on a full charge. The Tesla Model 3 Long Range model (Retail $46,690) can go about 334 miles. The new Lucid Air delivers an estimated range of 520 miles.

A shortage of charging stations is a concern. Currently, there are less than 50,000 in the U.S. according to a New York Times story. That number is growing, however.

Virginia is in line to get about $106 million to build charging stations over the next five years. That won’t solve the problem, but it will certainly help.

For now, these stations are clustered in urban areas and along interstate highways, where about 80 percent of the U.S. population lives.

It will be a good while before EVs dominate the highways and byways of Virginia. If every car sale in the U.S. starting tomorrow were an EV, it would take 16 years to replace all the fossil-fuel-powered vehicles on the road.

Once consumers decide they want something, however, change comes quickly.

And once they see these buses and other electric vehicles in action, we believe they’re going to want to see more, and buy an EV for themselves.