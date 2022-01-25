Editorial: Alice doesn't live here anymore

The price of that house with the white picket fence is climbing, and the number available to buy is dwindling.
That, in a nutshell, is the story behind the recent Virginia REALTORS® report “What’s Ahead for Virginia’s Housing Market.” It’s a timeless, predictable free-market story of winners (sellers) and losers (buyers).
Missing from the report, however, is the rapidly growing segment of our community known as ALICE, which is an acronym for “asset limited, income constrained, employed” individuals.
These are not the fabled “welfare queens” living on the public dole. These are households whose working family members’ incomes are not high enough to cover the core day-to-day expenses required to live in the local community. Their ranks include both those living above and below the federal poverty line, though the overwhelming majority is above that line.
The number of our neighbors who fall into this category is larger than you may think.
Rappahannock United Way places the percentage of ALICE families in our community at:
- Fredericksburg City: 54 percent
- Caroline County: 44 percent
- Spotsylvania County: 37 percent
- Stafford County: 29 percent
- King George County: 26 percent
The biggest budget item in these households? Housing. And that’s why the rapidly rising cost to live in this region is so damaging to these families.
Sarah Walsh, the chief impact office for Rappahannock United Way, says that calls to the agency seeking assistance rose 1,000 percent—that number is not a misprint—between March and July 2020 as the COVID epidemic took hold, and call volume stayed at that level until the end of that year.
Data for 2021 has not yet been tabulated, but Walsh says call volume is still well above pre-pandemic levels.
“Our main focus in 2020 to 2021,” Walsh says, “was seeing that people not lose their homes.”
That’s becoming more challenging, as the Virginia REALTORS® report makes clear.
In 2017, the median price for a home in Virginia was $274,000. A family needed an annual income of $52,938 to afford the monthly payment of $1,235 on that home.
For 2021, the median home price has now soared to $350,000. To afford the monthly payment of $1,420 on that home, a family now needs $60,850.
With the population in our area projected to grow by more than 15 percent over the next 20 years, we can only expect the pressure on ALICE families to rise.
Local governments and private organizations are stepping up to help, but the aid is inconsistent across the region. Walsh says that both the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County have partnered with Rappahannock United Way to share Cares Act and American Relief Funds to address housing needs in their communities.
An innovative private partnership between Rappahannock United Way and Jarrell Properties, also in Stafford, provides $75,000 in housing assistance.
Spotsylvania County “has no formal housing partnership with United Way,” says Walsh, “but does contribute to United Way in other areas.” An email to the Board of Supervisors in Spotsylvania seeking information about how that county is assisting ALICE families has not been answered.
Last year, the Greater Washington Regional Commission turned down a $2 million grant from Virginia Housing for affordable housing development. Fortunately, the GWRC had a change of heart. Through Friday, it is accepting “proof of concept” submissions for projects that would increase the stock of new affordable housing units in the Fredericksburg area
Building pressure in the housing market and dwindling numbers of federal dollars are an ominous combination for those who work in and want to be part of our community. We must do a better job tackling those issues, and a better job of taking opportunities when they present themselves.