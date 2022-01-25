Editorial: Alice doesn't live here anymore

Local governments and private organizations are stepping up to help, but the aid is inconsistent across the region. Walsh says that both the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County have partnered with Rappahannock United Way to share Cares Act and American Relief Funds to address housing needs in their communities.

An innovative private partnership between Rappahannock United Way and Jarrell Properties, also in Stafford, provides $75,000 in housing assistance.

Spotsylvania County “has no formal housing partnership with United Way,” says Walsh, “but does contribute to United Way in other areas.” An email to the Board of Supervisors in Spotsylvania seeking information about how that county is assisting ALICE families has not been answered.

Last year, the Greater Washington Regional Commission turned down a $2 million grant from Virginia Housing for affordable housing development. Fortunately, the GWRC had a change of heart. Through Friday, it is accepting “proof of concept” submissions for projects that would increase the stock of new affordable housing units in the Fredericksburg area