EDITORIAL: Broken hearts, possible changes

MONDAY’S regional indoor track championships at Shenandoah University were meant to celebrate athletic excellence.

An unexpected dusting of snow early on Valentine’s Day, however, left members of the track teams at Massaponax and Riverbend high schools with broken hearts.

The problem started for both schools on Sunday night.

Based on concerns that some inclement weather could move into our area overnight, Rene P. Daniels, director of communications and community engagement for Spotsylvania County Schools, says the decision was made to delay the start of school by two hours on Monday.

By early Monday morning, however, conditions had worsened, and the district made the decision to close schools.

According to Daniels, when the decision is made to close schools, activities are canceled as well.

At that point, the students from Riverbend and Massaponax were informed that they could not travel to the meet at Shenandoah.

Parents and athletes already at the schools and ready to go were understandably upset. Their aggravation no doubt intensified when they learned that schools in Stafford County did travel to the event.

In an email exchange between The Free Lance–Star and Sandra K. Osborn, director of public and community relations for Stafford Schools, she said that the decision to allow students to travel to Shenandoah University for the meet “was made after careful evaluation of road conditions and the ability of our buses to transport our students safely.”

She further notes that when that decision was made, “we were under a one-hour delay.”

Later, the decision was made to close schools in Stafford. That decision, Osborn says, “was made … primarily due to the shutdown of Interstate 95, which did not affect the buses enroute to Shenandoah.”

Daniels and Osborn stress that any decision to close schools is based on a number of factors. Anyone who has lived here long enough can appreciate that weather conditions are prone to changing suddenly.

In addition, both Spotsylvania and Stafford are large counties, and road conditions in one part of the county may be passable, while in another part they may be more treacherous.

These districts had difficult decisions to make, and we appreciate that they made these decisions with their students’ safety in mind.

However, several questions have arisen.

Did event organizers try to make some accommodations for the students at Massaponax and Riverbend?

We reached out via email to Brandon Burley, the director of student activities at Harrisonburg High School who was responsible for the event, and asked if any efforts had been made to communicate with Massaponax and Riverbend on the day of the meet. He referred us to the schools’ athletic directors.

In a follow-up email, we asked directly: “Was there ever any communication between yourself or other event organizers offering to delay the start of the meet to accommodate Riverbend and Massaponax students …?” He did not respond.

When asked if meet organizers had reached out to Spotsylvania County representatives, Daniels said the district was never asked by event organizers if Massaponax and Riverbend could come had the meet time been changed.

It would be helpful if regional and state event organizers would speak directly to schools not allowed to attend an event because of weather. Some communication is certainly better than none. And organizers owe these students some transparency.

It’s also fair to ask if Spotsylvania Schools shouldn’t revisit its policies for moments like the one that happened on Monday.

Stafford schools appear to have more flexibility than Spotsylvania schools about handling a situation such as Monday’s.

Asked if Stafford students wouldn’t have traveled to the meet had the decision to close schools been made before buses left, Osborn replied: “That is typically correct. When we close schools, activities are usually cancelled though each situation is different.”

Daniels says that Spotsylvania’s school system is “looking at ways in the future we could be flexible … regarding inclement weather conditions and our athletes.”

Let’s hope changes to Spotsylvania’s inclement weather policies are forthcoming.

Perhaps in the future when teams are traveling to regional or state events, the county could coordinate with the athletic directors in other districts to get a better sense of road conditions.

When adjacent counties are traveling to the same event, students’ ability to participate should not hinge on which side of the Rappahannock River that they live on.