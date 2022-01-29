Editorial: Charters must answer hard questions

According to the 2020 Annual Charter Schools Report made to North Carolina’s general assembly, 47 out of about 200 charter schools (23.5 percent) were designated as “low performing” or “continually low performing.”

How does that compare with the state’s traditional public schools? According to Public Schools First North Carolina, of the state’s 2,523 traditional public schools between 2018 and 2019, about 27 percent failed to meet or exceed expectations for progress on state exams.

Sounds like progress. But these high-level numbers tell only part of the story. Are these charter schools doing better because they offer superior teaching methods, or because they attract better students?

A report by the National Center for Analysis of Longitudinal Data in Education Research (CALDER) found that while North Carolina charter schools have shown improvement in test scores among their students, the gains have “far more to do with selection than with the quality of the programs they offer.”

In other words, charter schools are given more flexibility than traditional public schools over which students they’re going to teach. They also have more flexibility to expel kids, who then return to traditional public schools.