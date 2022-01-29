Editorial: Charters must answer hard questions

Gov. GLENN Youngkin is dangling lots of shiny words before people eager to flex their new-found parental rights and throw open Virginia’s doors to charter schools.
In a Jan. 26 proclamation, for example, he sprinkles words and phrases like “high quality,” “innovation” and “merit based” to sell charter schools to Virginians. He also whines a bit. North Carolina, he says, has almost 200 charter schools. We should, too.
He’s insinuating that education in the Tarheel State is better because of them. But is it?
To answer that question, we must first understand that charter schools are public schools unshackled. Each year, the state awards a certain number of dollars for every student that a public school enrolls. If you choose to send your child to a charter school, that money travels with the student to the charter school.
Sounds like a great deal. The parents choose the best fit for their child, and the state picks up the tab. Traditional public schools, however, lose critical funding when the kids assigned to them go elsewhere. This can lead to cuts in programming, staff and support services for the students who remain behind.
Charter defenders will say that’s for the better. If a school isn’t meeting its students’ needs, they shouldn’t be required to stay. Fair enough, but are the students moving to a better school? Answering that question gets tricky.
According to the 2020 Annual Charter Schools Report made to North Carolina’s general assembly, 47 out of about 200 charter schools (23.5 percent) were designated as “low performing” or “continually low performing.”
How does that compare with the state’s traditional public schools? According to Public Schools First North Carolina, of the state’s 2,523 traditional public schools between 2018 and 2019, about 27 percent failed to meet or exceed expectations for progress on state exams.
Sounds like progress. But these high-level numbers tell only part of the story. Are these charter schools doing better because they offer superior teaching methods, or because they attract better students?
A report by the National Center for Analysis of Longitudinal Data in Education Research (CALDER) found that while North Carolina charter schools have shown improvement in test scores among their students, the gains have “far more to do with selection than with the quality of the programs they offer.”
In other words, charter schools are given more flexibility than traditional public schools over which students they’re going to teach. They also have more flexibility to expel kids, who then return to traditional public schools.
In North Carolina, as time has progressed, this has led to more racial segregation, and to more middle-class students flowing into charter schools. So the gains, arguably, aren’t because the charters are doing a better job teaching, but because they have students who enter better equipped to learn.
The issue of whether charters are better than traditional public schools, then, isn’t immediately clear.
There are other questions surrounding charter schools, such as parental rights. In North Carolina, these schools are not governed by a citizen’s elected school board—a key parent feedback loop for school performance. Charter schools also don’t have to follow state curricula, or hire certified teachers, or make their financial records or student disciplinary procedures public.
There are legitimate debates about the pros and cons of the exceptions charter schools receive in North Carolina, but these should serve as a stark reminder that charter schools are not as transparent in many important areas as traditional public schools. So before dashing into this experiment, the governor, and all of us, need to take a breath and ask some basic questions.
1. How do we measure whether these charter schools are successful?
2. How can we ensure that opening charters doesn’t unnecessarily harm traditional public schools, which will continue to educate the vast majority of students? (In North Carolina, only 8 percent of students attend charter schools.)
3. How much say in a charter school’s operation will parents really have?