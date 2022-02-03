Editorial: Don't let the lights go out on our most vulnerable citizens

The 2-1-1 Virginia program also provides confidential referrals to available programs in customers’ areas.

Helpful though these sources may be, it is questionable as to whether affected families have access to enough resources to pay back potentially as much as 23 months of energy bills.

If you are an affected family, it is important that you contact Dominion and try to work something out. Ignoring the issue will not make it go away.

Our government should also be looking for solutions. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in his inaugural address: “Our politics have become too toxic. Soundbites have replaced solutions—taking precedence over good faith problem-solving.”

It is fair to say that he’s struggled out of the gate to end the toxicity in our political discourse.

Establishing a tip line to complain about “divisive” teachers and lifting a mask mandate for schools have fueled tense, and not always healthy, debates in our public squares.

Here is an opportunity to work with the General Assembly to employ some good faith problem-solving and protect our citizens who would be adversely affected by electricity shutoff.