Editorial: Don't let the lights go out on our most vulnerable citizens

SOME of Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens are about to get an unwelcome message from Dominion Energy.
A disconnection slip.
While there’s never a good time to lose power, the timing here is particularly bad. March weather is notoriously unpredictable.
Advance weather predictions for March 2022 by Weather.com show nighttime lows in our area near or below freezing for at least the first 15 days of the month.
The General Assembly did the right thing by banning utility shutoffs through August 2021, and extending that protection for Dominion Energy’s most-vulnerable citizens through this February. It should look anew at the families who would be affected by shutoffs.
The number of households Dominion is set to disconnect is hard to nail down. Rayhan Daudani of Dominion Energy says only that the number changes daily as families make arrangements with the company.
The 2020–21 annual report for 2-1-1 Virginia, a referral program run through the commonwealth’s department of social services, provides some glimpse into just how great the need may be.
The report says 2-1-1 referred more than 45,550 people requesting assistance with utilities.
The agency’s second-most referrals? More than 19,600 calls to Dominion EnergyShare, which is the company’s “last resort, year-round energy assistance program,” according to Dominion’s EnergyShare brochure.
Affected families are Dominion customers who have been certified by the Virginia Department of Social Services as recipients of benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; Women, Infants, and Children Program; or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits at any time between Jan. 1, 2019 and July 31, 2021.
Daudani says Dominion has been working aggressively to help these families.
“We have forgiven more than $200 million in past due bills for our Virginia customers, loosened the qualifications for our EnergyShare program and voluntarily continue to suspend late payment charges,” Daudani said.
He also points to additional resources that affected families can turn to.
The Virginia Department of Social Services, for example, offers up to $999 for heating emergencies. One applies by calling 1-855-635-4370. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2022.
The aforementioned EnergyShare program offers up to $600 until May 31, 2022, “for heating assistance for any customer facing hardship, regardless of income,” Daudani says. You can apply by calling 2-1-1 or visiting your local EnergyShare agency.
The 2-1-1 Virginia program also provides confidential referrals to available programs in customers’ areas.
Helpful though these sources may be, it is questionable as to whether affected families have access to enough resources to pay back potentially as much as 23 months of energy bills.
If you are an affected family, it is important that you contact Dominion and try to work something out. Ignoring the issue will not make it go away.
Our government should also be looking for solutions. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in his inaugural address: “Our politics have become too toxic. Soundbites have replaced solutions—taking precedence over good faith problem-solving.”
It is fair to say that he’s struggled out of the gate to end the toxicity in our political discourse.
Establishing a tip line to complain about “divisive” teachers and lifting a mask mandate for schools have fueled tense, and not always healthy, debates in our public squares.
Here is an opportunity to work with the General Assembly to employ some good faith problem-solving and protect our citizens who would be adversely affected by electricity shutoff.
We can begin by, once again, extending the moratorium on the shutoff for these citizens.