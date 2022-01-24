Editorial: Four quarterbacks, one important lesson in civility

We could all take a lesson from Tannehill.

As verbal brawls and physical threats rise in school board rooms; as accusations that one political party or the other is anything but American; as videos capture more moments when temperamental adults are having public meltdowns at youth sporting events, in stores, and on highways; step back and remember these men.

On perhaps the very worst days of their professional lives, four quarterbacks showed what it is to lose with grace and prepare for the fight ahead.

Yes, NFL quarterbacks are well-compensated, and in terms of material possessions probably have everything they could ever want and more. But very, very few of us have our worst days, or most egregious mistakes, broadcast before 35 million people in network prime time.

As the new year gains momentum, we are all going to face frustrations. We may be upset because our side lost an election, or our jobs aren’t going well. Whatever the issues we face, remember these four quarterbacks, who after crushing losses, offered a textbook lesson in how to handle defeat gracefully.