Editorial: Free fares will benefit many in our region

The cost of housing is up. Fuel prices are up. Food prices are up. Car prices are up. Insurance costs are up.
Transportation fares, however, are coming down. At least they are for people using the Fredericksburg Regional Transit Authority’s FRED buses to get around. And the news couldn’t come at a better time.
While the standard $1.25 one-way fare, or $50 fee for a monthly pass, may not sound like a lot, for many families in our community it’s a cost that puts a hefty dent in their monthly budgets.
Jamie Jackson is the director of public transit and transportation and notes that the most recent data shows that 27 percent of FRED’s roughly 14,000 monthly riders have no cars in their families. Public transit, then, is their only option for getting back and forth to work, or to shopping areas.
These are people still struggling to recover from job loses owing to the pandemic, or who depend on lower-paying service jobs to survive or who are on fixed incomes.
The ability to now take these trips for free means that they can take the $50 they were using on transportation and use it to buy food, utilities or clothing. So the free fare benefits not only the rider, but local business.
Jackson likes to talk about the public transit system as a public utility. “Even though not everyone may use it,” she says, “just as not everyone uses public education,” there’s a net benefit to the community as a whole.
“Apartment builders, businesses and others are looking for areas with good public transit systems,” she continues. So in addition to helping the most vulnerable members of our community get around, FRED also serves as a magnet for business development.
The transit authority’s ability to provide free rides comes courtesy of a grant from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. It will supply $561,960 over three years ($294,378 the first year) to cover the cost of fares. FRED’s operating budget is about $6.3 million annually and is supported by grants and funds from federal, state and local governments.
That may sound like a lot of money for a system some may view as an antiquated mode of travel in this age of rental bikes, scooters and electric unicycles. It’s worth noting, however, that bus systems still deliver a better return than most other mass transit options in communities the size of the Fredericksburg region.
Consider what happened in the town of Innisfil, Ontario, which is an exurb of Toronto. It was among the first cities in the Western Hemisphere to drop busses and instead provide vouchers to citizens for Uber rides.
The idea proved popular at first, but it quickly became a victim of that success. A rising number of riders led to fare increases and caps on ridership that have left customers frustrated and town officials searching for a solution.
Jackson notes that both on a per-mile basis, and on a capacity basis, Uber simply isn’t competitive with a robust bus system.
Hampton Roads, where Jackson was before arriving in Fredericksburg about two years ago, conducted a study that examined the cost of using Uber or Lyft for public transportation purposes. It found that less than 1 percent of people in the area used these services to access the transit system. Further, the minimum cost for mile was in the area of $8.
Not just those who depend on FRED for their base transportation stand to benefit from the free fare service. Jackson and her team are regularly monitoring Virginia Railway Express ridership. As the numbers tick closer back to normal, her agency will be re-instituting the popular shuttle between commuter lots and the VRE stations. Those trips, currently priced at $1.75 each way or $60 a month for a pass, would also be free.
So let’s celebrate the arrival of free fares, which begin March 1. Not only will this allow people to put more money in the local economy, it will also lighten the financial toll on commuters when the VRE shuttle returns while strengthening the area’s appeal to business developers.
All aboard!