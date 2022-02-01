Editorial: Free fares will benefit many in our region

The cost of housing is up. Fuel prices are up. Food prices are up. Car prices are up. Insurance costs are up.

Transportation fares, however, are coming down. At least they are for people using the Fredericksburg Regional Transit Authority’s FRED buses to get around. And the news couldn’t come at a better time.

While the standard $1.25 one-way fare, or $50 fee for a monthly pass, may not sound like a lot, for many families in our community it’s a cost that puts a hefty dent in their monthly budgets.

Jamie Jackson is the director of public transit and transportation and notes that the most recent data shows that 27 percent of FRED’s roughly 14,000 monthly riders have no cars in their families. Public transit, then, is their only option for getting back and forth to work, or to shopping areas.

These are people still struggling to recover from job loses owing to the pandemic, or who depend on lower-paying service jobs to survive or who are on fixed incomes.

The ability to now take these trips for free means that they can take the $50 they were using on transportation and use it to buy food, utilities or clothing. So the free fare benefits not only the rider, but local business.