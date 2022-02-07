Editorial: General Assembly can help ease nursing shortage

Dr. Patti Lisk, dean of nursing and health technologies at Germanna Community College, says unless nursing programs get a boost, there won’t be enough graduates to fill critical jobs.

If the General Assembly approves the request, $2 million of it would go to our local community college, Germanna. If anywhere needs more trained nurses, it’s the Fredericksburg area.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will open one of the largest outpatient clinics in the country in Spotsylvania in 2025, with a staff of 750 servicing some 29,000 veterans per year.

Baby Boomer retirements, the toll of COVID on nurses and the new VA center are pressing reasons for Fredericksburg area residents to hope the General Assembly funds more training.

The community college system says that the legislative funds would enable its campuses, of which 19 offer registered nursing programs, to increase the nursing workforce by 3,500 graduates per year by 2028, including 1,700 RNs.

Over that same time span, the Virginia Employment Commission projects that the commonwealth will need more than 10,000 more nurses.