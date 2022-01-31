Editorial: Hidden in plain sight

The nation is also slowly coming to terms with the horror that Black Americans have endured in this country, thanks in part to the opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in 2018 in Montgomery, Ala. As stated on the memorial’s website, it’s “the nation’s first memorial dedicated to the legacy of enslaved Black people, people terrorized by lynching, African Americans humiliated by racial segregation and Jim Crow, and people of color burdened with contemporary presumptions of guilt and police violence.”

Ida B. Wells, who was among the first to draw attention to, and record the horrors of, lynching and white mob violence, could not have imagined at her death in 1931 such a memorial would rise. Certainly not in Alabama.

As noteworthy as these achievements are, however, they aren’t enough. Good history, after all, yields far more questions than it answers.

This is especially true in our region. Black history is more visible today in our area thanks to relatively new wayside panels that tell the story of the Freedom Riders, the Green Book, and John DeBaptiste. And on Feb. 10, the city will unveil a new panel commemorating the Walker–Grant High School demonstration that occurred in June 1950.