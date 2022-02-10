Editorial: Letters stitch our community together

FOR MANY people, a call to the boss’s office is cause for dread.

Not so at the Free Lance-Star.

Each morning the opinion page team begins with a cup of hot tea, a quick glance at overnight breaking news and then as much time as is necessary to hear what our bosses—you, the readers—have to say about the newspaper’s recent stories and opinions.

The range of topics you write about, and the thoughts you share, are an endless source of inspiration.

Some letters push us to more deeply explore a topic we’ve written about. Others call us out when we make a mistake. Many introduce angles on topics we hadn’t previously considered. A few even congratulate us on a job well done.

Each letter builds on a tradition that newspaper staffs and their readers have engaged in since Benjamin Franklin, ghostwriting letters as Silence Dogood, slid opinion pieces under the door of the New-England Courant.

Judging by the volume of letters we’ve been getting of late, this letter-writing tradition is in no danger of fading away.

That’s a good thing.

While social media allows people to fire off responses immediately to any opinion or news story or report someone sees or hears, it’s also a polarizing medium.

It uses advanced algorithms to bond like-minded people together, creating an endless echo chamber.

A growing body of evidence suggests these closed feedback loops are driving us further apart, thereby making us more intolerant of people who disagree with our worldview.

Letters to the editor are better suited to bringing people together—even when they disagree with one another in profound ways.

How?

Writing a letter, even a short one, requires some work. People usually take the time to formulate an argument, rather than simply fire off the first thought he or she may have.

One also has to go through the process of submitting the letter. Even with email and online delivery tools, it takes some effort to actually contact the opinion page and submit your thoughts.

Compare that with Facebook or Twitter or Instagram, where replies can be dialed up instantly with next to no effort.

Taking the time to read a letter in the newspaper also strengthens our bonds. Readers encounter on our opinion page thoughts they likely disagree with, and hopefully reflect on.

Some may consider this approach old-fashioned or quaint. We prefer to think of it as thought-provoking and inviting.

In honor of this tradition that has been driving community thought in America for several centuries, we’re forgoing our commentary today to make space for more letters.

While we can’t print every letter we receive, we do try to run as many as possible.

Want to respond to something? We ask that letters are no more than 300 words, and that people limit submissions to one per month.

So brew a cup of tea (or just hit the brew button on that Keurig), sit down and enjoy the thoughts of your neighbors and fellow community members.

We hope you will value each, as we value each person who takes the time to write to us.