Editorial: Officially in trouble

LOCAL BASEBALL FIELDS, soccer pitches, basketball courts, and their nearby parking lots are filled every weekend, and most weeknights, with parents, kids, and friends attending youth sporting events.
Those playing surfaces and parking lots will be a little less crowded, however, if local leagues and associations aren’t able to find more officials to call the games.
An officiating crisis has been building nationwide for more than a decade, with the numbers of new officials signing on in decline as older officials rotate out. COVID has made a bad situation, worse.
Discussions with the local associations responsible for supplying our parks and recreation teams, private leagues and public schools with officials for games reveal that the crisis is about to hit here. Hard.
Prior to the pandemic, there were enough officials to cover the thousands of youth games played every year in our area. Post-COVID, the number of officials is down and associations are scrambling to fill their spots.
Some of the biggest organizations in our area have been getting by to this point. Grover Gibson, the president and executive director of the Fredericksburg Football Club, for example, reports that until now the soccer association hasn’t seen significant effects from the officiating shortage. He attributes that to the size of FFC and the hard work of “Jack Hitchens and the other assigners in our area.”
“That’s going to change this season,” says Mark Bailey, commissioner of the Rappahannock Soccer Referee Association. Prior to the pandemic, he says the association had 65 referees to work games in our area. Last spring, it had just 49. Currently, RSRA is registering officials for the year ahead.
“As of today,” Bailey says, “I have 28 referees.” Registration closes March 13, so that number will rise, but by how much isn’t known.
Things are so tight across Virginia that RSRA officials are also traveling to Richmond and Northern Virginia to help fill officiating holes in youth schedules there.
The story is much the same in football. Harold Baines, commissioner of the Rappahannock Valley Football Officials Association, reports losing about 30 percent of its membership over the past two years.
Every year, he says, “We get about 10 to 12 interested in [officiating] football. This past year we got three.”
Things are looking somewhat better in 2022, as six people have shown interest. It’s going to take more than a few people, however, to reverse the sharp decline.
COVID alone doesn’t explain the severity of this shortage. Baines notes that we live in a transient area, and that officiating requires a significant time commitment.
Bailey sees a bigger problem: “Abuse from players, coaches and parents plays a pretty big role in keeping our youth referees.”
Parents at youth soccer games are right on the sideline, and tensions can rise quickly. “At parks and recreation games and travel games,” Bailey says, “the spectators are on the field and in your way. And as soon as it’s over, they’re all mixing.” This can create very uncomfortable issues for officials.
Faced with these shortages, leagues have few choices. They can play games with fewer officials, cut back on their schedules or accept that they are going to have to play games with less-experienced officials.
Baines says that in the past, new officials spent two or three years working youth-league and middle-school games before calling high-pressure varsity games. Now, he says, “Younger guys get thrown into the fire. … We have first-year officials calling varsity games.”
One fix is for more people who value sports to get involved.
Both Bailey and Baines say that they’re finding ways to make it easier to become an official, and they’re working harder to support those new to the work. That’s all to the good.
We can all help, however, by lowering our own thermostat at sporting events. Officials are not getting rich doing this work. They do it because they love the games, and they enjoy being part of them. They’re also human and can’t possibly see everything going on. Lighten up a bit.