Editorial: Officially in trouble

Bailey sees a bigger problem: “Abuse from players, coaches and parents plays a pretty big role in keeping our youth referees.”

Parents at youth soccer games are right on the sideline, and tensions can rise quickly. “At parks and recreation games and travel games,” Bailey says, “the spectators are on the field and in your way. And as soon as it’s over, they’re all mixing.” This can create very uncomfortable issues for officials.

Faced with these shortages, leagues have few choices. They can play games with fewer officials, cut back on their schedules or accept that they are going to have to play games with less-experienced officials.

Baines says that in the past, new officials spent two or three years working youth-league and middle-school games before calling high-pressure varsity games. Now, he says, “Younger guys get thrown into the fire. … We have first-year officials calling varsity games.”

One fix is for more people who value sports to get involved.

Both Bailey and Baines say that they’re finding ways to make it easier to become an official, and they’re working harder to support those new to the work. That’s all to the good.