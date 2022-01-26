Editorial: Remember everyone deployed, and their families

The saber rattling in Eastern Europe has 8,500 troops on alert for possible deployment. It also has military families everywhere once again facing the possibility of their loved ones going to war.

It’s an enormous burden shared by too small a portion of our society, and military families very often feel forgotten.

“A portion of our society doesn’t really understand” what military personnel and their families go through, says Master Sgt. Trent Clark, who is based at Fort Belvoir.

That too many don’t understand is easily explained. Troop levels have fallen dramatically since 1990, from just over 2 million active-duty personnel to just under 1.2 million today. Consequently, our connection to military members is falling. Just 33 percent of adults aged 18-29, for example, have a family member in the military.

While military families may be out of sight to many, they should never be out of mind. According to a 2018 report from Military OneSource, 122,314 active-duty personnel are stationed in Virginia. That’s a higher number than any other state save for California, and a significant number of these people and their families live and work in our community.