Editorial: Republicans and dems may mute Dominion

First, the Democratic Party took control of both legislative houses after the 2017 elections, and many of the new Dems were progressive enough to see that letting a utility monopoly “help” craft energy policy might be wrong. There already were hard feelings over the rate freeze Dominion was able to finesse in 2015, one which state regulators said brought in hundreds of millions of dollars of profits before it was rescinded in 2018.

Many of the Republicans got on board the Dump Dominion campaign before last year’s state elections, when a PAC released misleading information to try to suppress voter turnout for now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the rest of the Republican ticket in rural (red) areas. It was revealed that almost half the funds for the PAC were provided by Dominion and its executives. (Dominion, always hoping to back a winner, later donated $50,000 to Youngkin’s inaugural committee, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.)

Del. Ware is certainly correct in saying that Dominion should go to the State Corporate Commission rather than the legislature when it has needs.