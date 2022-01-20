Editorial: Republicans and dems may mute Dominion

POLITICS does indeed make strange bedfellows. Look who’s sharing the sheets at this year’s General Assembly.
Some Democratic and Republican legislators have found a common foe: Dominion Energy’s undue influence.
This session, there’s a chance that the lawmakers will finally rein in the power of the state’s largest corporate donor, and the impetus is from both sides of the aisle.
Del. Lee Ware, R–Powhatan, along with state Sens. Richard Stuart, R–Stafford, and Chap Petersen, D–Fairfax, are leading the charge. A bill has a good chance of clearing the House of Delegates, with Senate approval a possibility.
Both parties have been happy recipients of Dominion’s largesse in the past. The electric utility employs an army of lobbyists and “media influencers” to protect its interests and doles out millions to candidates of both persuasions. There was an uproar last fall when it was learned that a columnist who wrote unsigned editorials for Norfolk’s Virginian–Pilot, some of them concerning Dominion, had received $263,000 from the utility over the past four years. Even University of Virginia political guru Larry Sabato got $20,000 (which he righteously gave to the U.Va. Center of Politics).
However, a couple of things have happened that have given Dominion some headwinds.
First, the Democratic Party took control of both legislative houses after the 2017 elections, and many of the new Dems were progressive enough to see that letting a utility monopoly “help” craft energy policy might be wrong. There already were hard feelings over the rate freeze Dominion was able to finesse in 2015, one which state regulators said brought in hundreds of millions of dollars of profits before it was rescinded in 2018.
Many of the Republicans got on board the Dump Dominion campaign before last year’s state elections, when a PAC released misleading information to try to suppress voter turnout for now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the rest of the Republican ticket in rural (red) areas. It was revealed that almost half the funds for the PAC were provided by Dominion and its executives. (Dominion, always hoping to back a winner, later donated $50,000 to Youngkin’s inaugural committee, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.)
Del. Ware is certainly correct in saying that Dominion should go to the State Corporate Commission rather than the legislature when it has needs.
Whether this will succeed is anyone’s guess at this point. Lawmakers have fulminated for decades about keeping Dominion in check, but the utility gives millions to candidates of both parties, and any threat to the power it wields in Richmond will be vigorously attacked by that army of well-paid “influencers.”