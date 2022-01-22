Editorial: Slow Down, Governor Youngkin

The only path to do this currently is through the State Air Pollution Control Board. That is the path the new governor wants to take.

Jaffe says there are seven members on this board, all appointed by former Gov. Ralph Northam. And, he adds, it “seems unlikely that the air board that accepted RGGI will then go back and rescind this.”

Two air board seats come open in June, and Youngkin is expected to fill those with people who support his decision to remove the state from RGGI. However, his two replacements will represent a minority position, unless sitting board members have a change of heart. That seems unlikely.

Even if the board does remove the state from RGGI, however, there’s still the requirement to be 100 percent clean energy by 2050. The General Assembly is in session now, and Youngkin may well ask them to repeal or revise the Virginia Clean Economy Act as a bad deal for Virginia. That remains to be seen.

As we have noted previously, there are issues with RGGI, and it is worth reviewing our decision to be in the consortium.

However, executive action is not the path to doing this.