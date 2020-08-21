EDITORIAL: Special session requires financial prudence

RALPH NORTHAM, the only U.S. governor who is a physician, appropriately invoked the Hippocratic oath during his address to the General Assembly’s money committees on Tuesday: First, do no harm.
We believe that’s the correct approach for Virginia’s budget amid an economic crisis caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. But how will it be executed?
The General Assembly convened Tuesday for what undoubtedly will be an intense special session to confront the budgetary impact of COVID-19 on the state, as well as reacting to calls for police and criminal justice reform.
A projected $2.7 billion less in general fund revenue for the coming biennium is expected. In April, the assembly wisely froze $2.2 billion in new spending, which helped offset the expected loss.
“We feared worse,” Northam said. “But this still requires serious and thoughtful budgeting and planning.”
We agree. Teacher pay, tuition relief, transportation funding and other issues can be safely addressed later, during a time of recovery. Pandemic relief cannot wait.
“We all share these priorities, and we will return to them in January, when the time is right,” said Northam, delivering his remarks virtually from an empty House Committee Room C in the Pocahontas building.
Some of Northam’s one-time spending requests deserve closer scrutiny. Housing and broadband initiatives seem essential, but how quickly will those funds be implemented? Reforms in policing and criminal justice are urgent, but the devil’s in the details.
Protecting the right to vote in November is as urgent as it gets—an unforeseen expense that requires an uncompromising commitment to access, safety and security.
“Our economy was booming before the pandemic, and it can fully rebuild only when this virus is behind us,” Northam said. “This means that as we make budget decisions, this week and into the next session, we must keep in mind that we can’t know what is going to happen with the pandemic, when a vaccine will be available, or how much longer this will go on.”
This is the remark that should guide the General Assembly’s mindset.
An economic recovery amid a public health crisis not only involves families fighting through job losses, rising health care costs or other financial hurdles. It also requires the return of confidence that everyone safely can engage in normal consumer spending—dining, shopping, travel and other industries that have been hit hard.
Meanwhile, the number of reported COVID-19 cases continues to climb. As of Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported 108,282 cases, with 2,396 deaths.
Putting the coronavirus behind us will require ingenuity from the medical community, disciplined policymaking from our lawmakers and responsible behavior from Virginians—all of which will help make or break our ability to suppress community transmission of this novel pathogen. So do your part: Wear your mask in public, social distance and wash your hands frequently.
As the governor reminded us, Virginia is far from unique is facing these challenges. This is a national and global battle against an invisible contagion that has upended our lives, with no end in sight.
During this General Assembly session, we still see the wear and tear of COVID-19—masks, hand sanitizer, social distancing and unprecedented venues to support protective measures, from Capitol Square to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center to the Science Museum of Virginia.
If the commonwealth adopts a responsible budget—one that prioritizes essentials over preferences—the state will be doing its part to ensure that January’s session requires less prudence and offers more hope for progress.
If all the legislators are back inside the state Capitol when they convene in 2021, we’ll know something went right.
—Richmond Times–Dispatch
