Editorial: Spotsy school board - A reason to be concerned

Were we able to teleport Horace Mann (1796-1859), the father of American public education, to the past two meetings of the Spotsylvania County School Board, he might have lowered his head and sighed, “I told you so.”
Mann understood two key facts about public education. First, it is the very best path for the most people to advance themselves and the families they will come to support. And second, education is not to be left to amateurs.
To that end, he advocated for national training of teachers and oversight of schools, fearful of the “calamities which result … from leaving this most important of all the functions of a government to chance.”
Time will tell if “calamities” is too strong a word to use to describe what is happening in Spotsylvania. The new board’s performance out of the gate, however, is reason for concern.
The complaints lodged against the board by speakers at the past two meetings are many, but generally fall into two broad categories.
The first is failure to follow protocols and procedures during meetings. The firing of Scott Baker as superintendent was done in a manner that may have violated Virginia’s open meeting requirements. It also occurred in the second closed session of the evening, which was not on the approved agenda.
Such missteps have consequences that may play out in the court system in the months ahead.
The second is a feeling among constituents that they simply are not being heard. Two speakers at Tuesday night’s meeting complained about the way that emails to board members were handled. In one case, a speaker noted that her letter to Lisa Phelps asking for an explanation of the way Baker was fired and how that helped the children in this district had not been responded to.
Board chair Kirk Twigg has also not been forthcoming with his reasons for firing the superintendent. Speakers wanting answers in the board’s public sessions are not getting them, and Twigg is not saying much more to our newspaper. Multiple requests the past week for comment were sent to two of his email accounts and have yielded only crickets.
The frustration is not just with the more-conservative majority. Another speaker referenced a letter his wife wrote to Nicole Cole that he claims was responded to not with answers, but with an attack on fellow board member April Gillespie.
The board has further frustrated constituents with its decision to move the public comment period to after the new business segment. In this way, the board is discussing and then voting on policies before hearing from those the policies directly affect.
This inability, or unwillingness, to follow procedure or answer legitimate questions from the people they serve is deeply troubling. And the frustration being expressed is understandable.
However, the citizens of Spotsylvania County must also look at themselves.
According to a representative from the Spotsylvania Office of Elections, 54,276 votes were cast in the 2021 election that created a new majority that ushered Twigg into the chairperson’s seat. That’s slightly more than 50 percent of eligible voters. Not great, but historically speaking, that’s relatively high for a school board election.
If change is to come, it will come because many of the 47 percent or so of voters who didn’t turn out in 2021 do so in the 2023 election and make clear at the ballot box that they want better.
And that will only occur if those upset with the current board make a compelling argument not only why the current board should be replaced, but what a better direction looks like.
Horace Mann may be rightfully skeptical that this can happen.
We have more faith in our citizens.