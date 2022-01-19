Editorial: Spotsy school board - A reason to be concerned

Such missteps have consequences that may play out in the court system in the months ahead.

The second is a feeling among constituents that they simply are not being heard. Two speakers at Tuesday night’s meeting complained about the way that emails to board members were handled. In one case, a speaker noted that her letter to Lisa Phelps asking for an explanation of the way Baker was fired and how that helped the children in this district had not been responded to.

Board chair Kirk Twigg has also not been forthcoming with his reasons for firing the superintendent. Speakers wanting answers in the board’s public sessions are not getting them, and Twigg is not saying much more to our newspaper. Multiple requests the past week for comment were sent to two of his email accounts and have yielded only crickets.

The frustration is not just with the more-conservative majority. Another speaker referenced a letter his wife wrote to Nicole Cole that he claims was responded to not with answers, but with an attack on fellow board member April Gillespie.