Editorial: The torch is passed, our future bright

The torch shining a light on Fredericksburg’s past was formally passed to a new generation of storytellers on Saturday.

It was passed in the Council Chambers room at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, where people from across the city gathered to hear about, and then moved downstairs to see, the auction block that since about 1843 had previously stood at the corner of William and Charles streets. Now it stands at the center of a new exhibit, “A Monumental Weight,” with new voices empowered to tell its story.

How appropriate that a 1,200 pound block of Aquia sandstone would be the marker of this change. From its installation until the conclusion of the Civil War, the auction block was a visible symbol of those who were free, and those who were not — of those who were deemed human, and those who were not.

For a century, and longer, after the Civil War, the auction block continued to define race and class in the city. Though “free,” our area’s Black residents were far from equal. And the block continued to serve as a daily reminder of that reality. Black residents had to navigate through a town that did not want them in most places.

Juno Pitchford mentioned it in his comments on Saturday. Speaking of the great local artist Johnny Johnson, who passed early Saturday morning, Pitchford reminded those at FAM that “when Mr. Johnson moved here, everybody knows he taught at school. But he taught at the Black school, because he wasn’t allowed to teach at the other school.”

Sonny Holmes of Mayfield, who also spoke, called attention to the inequalities and dehumanizing realties Blacks faced every day during that difficult stretch.

Now 76, he recalled going to downtown Fredericksburg as a young boy. Before going, he and his siblings had to get clean clothes on. They also had to eat, because they couldn’t eat downtown, and they had to go to the bathroom, because they weren’t allowed to use the facilities downtown, either. To add insult to injury, their mother had to buy their clothes a size too big, because they couldn’t try them on.

But even as things got better for Black residents of Fredericksburg, the trauma of their past was still deeply felt.

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, the auction block again was the center of attention. And frustration came out in the form of graffiti painted on the block. Graffiti that still remains.

City Council member Charlie Frye put it in context. “That graffiti tells a different story,” he began. “The underlying story … is pain. If you don’t know how to get your pain or feelings out, you go to the painful place.”

But even as people’s pain was exploding, the cumulative effort of three years of discussion led by Frye and many others was coming to fruition.

When Frye first suggested moving the block in 2017, City Council voted him down 6-1. “I wasn’t rejected,” he told those in attendance, “It was a starting point.”

And he and the council, along with Holmes and others, went to work to make the block more than a marker. Through forums, roundtables, and conversations, the city moved toward setting the auction block in a place where the full story could finally be told.

And with that move completed, says Frye, “the story of the slave block has now turned into the story of Fredericksburg.”

To tell that fuller story, FAM has hired Dr. Gaila Sims, a recent graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, to carry the torch. As the new curator of African American history at FAM, she has taken the stories of those who remember the block and lived under the ugly realities it reflected, and wedded those stories and writings into a powerful exhibit that moves our history forward.

Her work is already illuminating much we don’t know about the auction block, ourselves, and our future.

The torch is in her hands, and the city’s future shines bright.