Hot-button issues mostly mooted in General Assembly

Feb. 15 was “crossover day” in the General Assembly. That’s the last day the House can act on bills in its own chamber before tackling bills that made their way out of the Senate, and vice-versa.

So it’s a good time to take stock of where things stand.

Of interest to our community is first-year Del. Tara Durant’s, R–Stafford, bill to restore more than $2 million in transportation funds to Stafford and surrounding counties.

That bill is now stalled, but Durant is “cautiously optimistic” something will work out in the forthcoming budget.

The biggest win for Gov. Glenn Youngkin appears to be his push to end mask mandates in schools. Assuming all goes as the governor desires, mask mandates could end as soon as March 1.

Though Republican legislators and the governor will tout this as a major victory for parents, there’s more than a tinge of irony to this story.

Since at least the time of President Ronald Reagan, the Republican Party has traditionally stood as the defender of local decision-making. Gov. Youngkin’s no-mask policy, however, strips local schools boards of that responsibility.

It also cuts against much of the polling that shows the majority of parents in Virginia strongly favor, or somewhat favor, requiring teachers and students to wear a mask.

The good news is that COVID infections are down markedly, and death rates from the recent omicron spike are also beginning to fall. So Youngkin’s win comes at a time when a strong argument can be made that masks are no longer as vital to curtailing the pandemic.

COVID, however, is here to stay. So this issue will flare up again when there’s a surge in infections.

On so many of the other hot-button issues that drove people to the polls and pushed Gov. Youngkin across the finish line in last November’s election, however, it looks as though little progress will be made.

A move to ban the teaching of “divisive issues” appears headed for defeat. The House passed a bill supporting it, but there’s little stomach in the Senate for such a measure.

Charter schools, Youngkin’s other big push, is also probably going to stall in the Senate.

Lab schools, however, have a chance. The challenge here is in the House, and whether its members will accept the terms put down by the Senate. It’s too early to know how that debate will shake out.

On guns, the House voted to repeal the “red-flag law” that allows a judge to temporarily remove weapons from those deemed a threat to themselves or others. That bill is not likely to get through the Senate.

And on taxes, Gov. Youngkin may get a little of what he wants (a partial repeal of the gax tax), but isn’t likely to get the larger body of tax cuts he is seeking.

What’s it all mean?

It means that Virginia is again living in an age of divided government, at least until mid-term elections in 2023.

Given the intensity of debate in Virginia over many of these hot-button issues, as well as the strident arguments about them in school boards and on social media, this could be a good thing for the state.

Anger and backlash certainly have their place, but the temperature surrounding many of these issues has been sharply intensified by two years of the pandemic.

Many people are still struggling to recover economically from job losses. Mental health issues, including depression and addiction, are on the rise. And collectively our citizenry is tired and our emotions are frayed.

Gov. Youngkin will get some wins, as he should. But the most significant changes that he is advocating for will probably have to wait another year or two.

Now is a good time to step away from the culture wars and get things done that benefit everyone. Like Durant’s efforts to restore much needed transportation dollars.